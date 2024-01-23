Politics

The Government’s cringeworthy WhatsApp announcement doubled as a spectacular self-own – 24 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2024

WhatsApps – or rather, the absence of WhatsApps – have featured heavily in the scandal of how the Government handled Covid.

People whose WhatsApp messages mysteriously disappeared before they could be scrutinised by the Covid Inquiry include Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Lord Bethell, Matt Hancock and Penny Mordaunt, so it was a surprise to see this post from the PM.

Before you burst with excitement, this was the big news.

“Siri, what does underwhelming mean?”

The massive self-own got the panning it deserved.

