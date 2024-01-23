The Government’s cringeworthy WhatsApp announcement doubled as a spectacular self-own – 24 favourite reactions

Politics

WhatsApps – or rather, the absence of WhatsApps – have featured heavily in the scandal of how the Government handled Covid.

People whose WhatsApp messages mysteriously disappeared before they could be scrutinised by the Covid Inquiry include Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Lord Bethell, Matt Hancock and Penny Mordaunt, so it was a surprise to see this post from the PM.

Before you burst with excitement, this was the big news.

You can now follow the UK Government on WhatsApp channels, for the latest news, updates and helpful information: https://t.co/gECPvZtyMv — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 22, 2024

Hear ye, Hear ye! The UK Government is now on WhatsApp — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 22, 2024

“Siri, what does underwhelming mean?”

The massive self-own got the panning it deserved.

1.

"I don't f***ing care if you deleted the WhatsApp saying don't mention WhatsApp." https://t.co/clStP3b4bC pic.twitter.com/MIj9sRVxBc — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 22, 2024

2.

They’re opening the workhouses https://t.co/PO5URX8P3l — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 22, 2024

3.

WhatsApp? Oh the despicable irony. You are a national and international embarrassment. Every day you continue to cling on is another kick in the face for the people of Britain. Go. Now. — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 23, 2024

4.

BREAKING NEWS: Government is officially taking the piss https://t.co/26jXQmLD27 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 22, 2024

5.

A Tory govt. that used WhatsApp as “crisis management” instead of official channels to hide criminal negligence and siphoning millions of our money to their mates through VIP lanes (only to delete them all before the inquiry) is now promoting WhatsApp? They’re laughing at us… — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 22, 2024

6.

IS IT A GENERAL ELECTION? https://t.co/hcQk6mdjQe — Dr Julia Grace Patterson (@JujuliaGrace) January 22, 2024

7.

If they don’t call this “sliding into your PMs” I’ll be most disappointed https://t.co/vI5SwbFTk9 — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 22, 2024

8.

They’ll have magically lost all their messages by next Tuesday! https://t.co/vEwGPo8jt9 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) January 22, 2024

9.

Will people think this is a fun whatsapp graphic or will it make people immediately think about how the last two prime ministers deleted all of their whatsapp messages during the pandemic because they did a bunch of illegal shit who is to say https://t.co/uCSqm58whA — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) January 22, 2024

10.

11.

Dear God. Firstly, how much did this shit cost the taxpayer? Secondly, all this does is remind us about all the suspicious and highly convenient times you’ve lost crucial WhatsApp messages that were pertinent to a serious inquiry. https://t.co/Gpgzga0pGL — Moog (@a_toots) January 22, 2024

12.