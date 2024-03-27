Donald Trump revealing exactly how much he knows about the Bible is an ungodly delight

Politics donald trump

It remains to be seen how much God would endorse Donald Trump but you can now buy a Trump-endorsed Bible in the ex-President’s latest money-making wheeze – for only $59.99!

It’s just the same as a normal Bible, presumably, but with more naked laydeez! (we don’t know about the second bit, obviously).

Here’s Trump hawking his ‘God Bless The USA’ Bible.

The guy who cheats on his wife with pornstars, mocks the disabled, laughs at the veterans, and steals from charities is selling a Bible during Holy Week. This is exactly what caused Jesus to flip those tables. pic.twitter.com/y8KwwjGMWk — Warren (@swd2) March 26, 2024

And we’ve rounded up our 16 favourite takedowns over here.

This is our current favourite.

1) He's never prayed in his life.

2) If that were a real bible, it would burst into a ball of flame. https://t.co/Qk0wAewEnV — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 26, 2024

And it also sent this fabulous supercut of Trump talking about the Bible viral because it really does reveal exactly how much Trump knows what’s in it.

Since Trump is now selling Bibles, here is a montage of clips of Trump giving us his vast and extensive knowledge of the Bible. pic.twitter.com/VKXQdT5wLA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2024

Hallelujah?

In the Trump Bible, the Ten Commandments are Sharpied out. https://t.co/eu7ztIPAi0 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) March 27, 2024

This is hilarious. Wish he'd been asked name one thing he's learned from the Bible, or a favorite scripture. Maybe even how he applies scripture to his daily life. What a sacrilegious person he is. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) March 26, 2024

“My favorite part of the Bible is when those two Corinthians load up the Ark.” https://t.co/FGHPqQCUYT — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) March 27, 2024

I won’t be happy until he starts selling thesauruses. — Mason (@tweetfacts2me) March 27, 2024

The grift never ends with this guy. — Meacham (proud Vermin) (@MeachamDr) March 26, 2024

And finally …

Source @RonFilipkowski