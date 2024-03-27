This fabulous Irish comedy sketch featuring a young Domhnall Gleeson went viral and it’s just the content we needed right now

Entertainment comedy ireland

Chances are you’re not already familiar with Your Bad Self, a comedy sketch show which broadcast in Ireland back in the day (2008 until 2010, by the looks of it) and starred a young Domhnall Gleeson alongside Michael McElhatton, Justine Mitchell and Peter McDonald.

We mention it because of this one particular sketch which has been making people’s days better on Twitter after it was shared by @caoimhinof. And it’s one minute or so very well spent.

I’m not sure this comedy sketch is much known outside of Ireland, but it is a true classic. It’s from a show called Your Bad Self (2010) and features a young Domhnall Gleeson. pic.twitter.com/DUe1rYrO0J — Kevin (@caoimhinof) March 26, 2024

More of this sort of thing, please.

Funnily enough, he was on the Graham Norton show on Friday and they mentioned this clip and how it’s haunted him in Ireland for years. — Bertrum Muffet (@digicriminal) March 26, 2024

it’s a thing of beauty — Courtenay (@Chuckwacka) March 26, 2024

Justine Mitchell, in the front seat, is a London Irish theatre dame and you can currently see her in Friel’s “Faith Healer” @LyricHammer. https://t.co/YaZMbkZXzO — Messer Best (@MesserBest) March 27, 2024

This is one of the greatest things Ireland has ever produced. — Neon Echo (@NeonEcho1) March 27, 2024

And also …

It’s incredible to me that he was in True Grit in the same year — El Triplemente-Atruñado Sudario de Lázaro (@Uncle_Worry) March 27, 2024



Source @caoimhinof