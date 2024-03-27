Entertainment comedy ireland

This fabulous Irish comedy sketch featuring a young Domhnall Gleeson went viral and it’s just the content we needed right now

Poke Staff. Updated March 27th, 2024

Chances are you’re not already familiar with Your Bad Self, a comedy sketch show which broadcast in Ireland back in the day (2008 until 2010, by the looks of it) and starred a young Domhnall Gleeson alongside Michael McElhatton, Justine Mitchell and Peter McDonald.

We mention it because of this one particular sketch which has been making people’s days better on Twitter after it was shared by @caoimhinof. And it’s one minute or so very well spent.

More of this sort of thing, please.

And also …


Source @caoimhinof