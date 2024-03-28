“What was affordable 50 years ago that now only the rich can buy?” – 17 neoluxuries

Life economy

A question posted on r/AskReddit by u/Dash_Weh_Dat seemed really relevant to the economy we’re living in. Here’s what they asked.

What was affordable 50 years ago that now only the rich can buy?

Never mind 50 years ago – what was affordable before Liz Truss was PM that only the rich can buy now?

There were far too many suggestions to include them all, but these were recurring themes.

1.



Urbanredneck2

Via YouTube

2.

Natural fibre clothing. Feels impossible to find anything affordable that has mostly cotton.

I_Ally

3.

Disneyland.

Altruistic_kick2068

4.

In the UK, the obvious answer to this is houses. A very large proportion of 1st time buyers now get help with the deposit from the bank of mum and dad.

Tigweg

5.

Very large families, as in having 4 or more kids.

squallleonheart14

6.



OstrichPalladin

Via Pixabay

7.

Healthy food.

natronmooretron

8.

Chicken wings.

untaken9dogs

9.

A degree.

Shimerickoaa

10.