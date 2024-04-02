Joe Lycett went the extra mile with his fabulous response to Liz Truss’s bizarre Easter message

Celebrity Joe Lycett Liz Truss

Prime minister for a week (or seven) Liz Truss went viral this Easter with her bizarre holiday message which was nothing if not on-brand for the country’s shortest serving PM.

We’ve rounded up 26 of our favourite responses here including this.

And this.

And this!

The words say ‘Happy Easter’ but the eyes say ‘This is going in a casserole.’ https://t.co/oC7c7Okxwa — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) March 31, 2024

But the very right wing Joe Lycett went the extra mile with his response, so surely deserves a round of applause all of his own.

Really went the extra mile to find a fenced off place of worship complete with ‘Danger: Keep Out’ sign.

This is the best thing I've ever seen — DrCoxHn (@DrCoxHn) March 31, 2024

This is very right wing! — ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) March 31, 2024

You need to tuck your jeans in your left trainer for the maximum effect. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 31, 2024

That is pure class. — Chris1966. (@Chris1966) March 31, 2024

And finally, from @DanchsundColin, there was this!

Source @joelycett