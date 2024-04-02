Celebrity Joe Lycett Liz Truss
Joe Lycett went the extra mile with his fabulous response to Liz Truss’s bizarre Easter message
Prime minister for a week (or seven) Liz Truss went viral this Easter with her bizarre holiday message which was nothing if not on-brand for the country’s shortest serving PM.
Happy Easter! ✝️ pic.twitter.com/14jikpyTd7
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 31, 2024
We’ve rounded up 26 of our favourite responses here including this.
Happy Easter! ✝️ pic.twitter.com/iSgfSE6vCn
— Lisa (@Laffing_girl) March 31, 2024
And this.
Lettuce pray. pic.twitter.com/cXWouTQkQt
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 31, 2024
And this!
The words say ‘Happy Easter’ but the eyes say ‘This is going in a casserole.’ https://t.co/oC7c7Okxwa
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) March 31, 2024
But the very right wing Joe Lycett went the extra mile with his response, so surely deserves a round of applause all of his own.
Happy Easter! ✝️ https://t.co/sc8T1w0kZi pic.twitter.com/OtUd7bf9tk
— Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 31, 2024
Really went the extra mile to find a fenced off place of worship complete with ‘Danger: Keep Out’ sign.
This is the best thing I've ever seen
— DrCoxHn (@DrCoxHn) March 31, 2024
This is very right wing!
— ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) March 31, 2024
You need to tuck your jeans in your left trainer for the maximum effect.
— Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 31, 2024
That is pure class.
— Chris1966. (@Chris1966) March 31, 2024
And finally, from @DanchsundColin, there was this!
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 31, 2024
