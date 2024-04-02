This magnificent old moment from This Morning just went wildly viral for reasons which will become apparent (watch to the end!)

Entertainment This Morning

Some clips are best left without an introduction, and this is absolutely one of them.

It’s two minutes of ITV’s This Morning from back in the day and, well, do make sure you watch to the end.

And it didn’t end there (of course it didn’t!)

Turns out we weren’t the only ones seeing it for the first time.

What a hot mess!!! — The Hermitologist (@Louise_A_Allen) April 1, 2024

Sure, it’s gold if you’re a sadist. — JJ Nash (@nashollaj) April 1, 2024

They did make her look like miss piggy come Peppa pig — cole (@berner_colin) April 1, 2024

A very important clarification for anyone who didn’t watch it to the end.

Okay everyone for anyone not aware the April fools prank was not on the lady who had the make over, she was in on it, it was on Holly and Phil the presenters, the clip was cut short but didn’t show the next bit which was the reveal of the April fools — Sarah Evans (@sazmi) April 1, 2024

The This Morning gang were up to their April Fool’s tricks again on Monday, but it didn’t come close (and, to be fair, that bar had been set high. Very high indeed).

It’s a vase bought for £1.50, which turned out to be worth over £30,000… or at least that’s what @AlisonHammond thought! What could possibly go wrong… See what happened when @radioleary pranked Alison this #AprilFoolsDay on #ThisMorning! pic.twitter.com/xKciDAwOO5 — This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2024

To conclude …

READ MORE

This ‘favourite moment’ of James Acaster on Hypothetical is taking the edge off another long week

Source @allen_rob