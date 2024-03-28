This ‘favourite moment’ of James Acaster on Hypothetical is taking the edge off another long week
To the world of Dave panel show Hypothetical now, and this particular exchange which has been making everyone’s day better after it was shared by @springleaf over on Twitter.
probably my favourite moment from hypothetical Ever pic.twitter.com/jSHxBTsmBj
— annie ɞ˚₊‧ (@sprinqleaf) March 24, 2024
Boom.
i keep coming back to this clip and giggling why is he just digging himself a deeper hole with everything he says
— annie ɞ˚₊‧ (@sprinqleaf) March 24, 2024
His rants on Taskmaster were amazing
— Melissa (@sagastaki) March 25, 2024
Still The Awkward Off is the best for me
— pixietrue (@pixietrue) March 25, 2024
Talking of which (at least, we hope this is the right clip) …
And if that’s got you in the mood for a bit more Hypothetical then you can find it at UKTV over here.
Source