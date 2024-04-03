Ever wondered how to beat a goat at hide and seek? You’re in luck

Animals funny animals

We’re grateful to u/corny_cupid for this video they posted on r/funny with the heading –

You have goat to be kidding me

Full disclosure – we’re not at all sure whether it’s a goat or a sheep.

Perhaps they should have brought pillow cases with them to Jurassic Park. Could have saved a few lives.

Reddit users enjoyed the clip.

Huh, goats don’t understand object permanence. Interesting.

bergamasq

“This mf just disappeared like magic.”

cakedayisjune9th

Solid Snake has entered the room.

maij-ha

I had a straight face until the little hops in the end.

kagamid

I was waiting for the other pillowcase to start hopping too

Hot-Refrigerator6583>

Needs the Benny Hill chase music.

Big-Prior-5669

Is that the other goats laughing in the background?

xSilentSountx

100 sneak in Skyrim be like.

Hephaestus_God

Ralph E. Wolf’s shenanigans look a lot less cartoonish to me now.

Luname

This has to be the most loony tunes thing i’ve ever seen.

Traditional-Pound568

Goats look like they’d be a blast to play hide n seek with lol.

Bleezy79

Ten house points to naturalfamilyplan for this …

Who ya gonna call? Goat busters!

Source r/funny Image Screengrab