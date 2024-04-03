Ever wondered how to beat a goat at hide and seek? You’re in luck
We’re grateful to u/corny_cupid for this video they posted on r/funny with the heading –
You have goat to be kidding me
Full disclosure – we’re not at all sure whether it’s a goat or a sheep.
Perhaps they should have brought pillow cases with them to Jurassic Park. Could have saved a few lives.
Reddit users enjoyed the clip.
Huh, goats don’t understand object permanence. Interesting.
bergamasq
“This mf just disappeared like magic.”
cakedayisjune9th
Solid Snake has entered the room.
maij-ha
I had a straight face until the little hops in the end.
kagamid
I was waiting for the other pillowcase to start hopping too
Hot-Refrigerator6583>
Needs the Benny Hill chase music.
Big-Prior-5669
Is that the other goats laughing in the background?
xSilentSountx
100 sneak in Skyrim be like.
Hephaestus_God
Ralph E. Wolf’s shenanigans look a lot less cartoonish to me now.
Luname
This has to be the most loony tunes thing i’ve ever seen.
Traditional-Pound568
Goats look like they’d be a blast to play hide n seek with lol.
Bleezy79
Ten house points to naturalfamilyplan for this …
Who ya gonna call? Goat busters!
Source r/funny Image Screengrab