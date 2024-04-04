People have been suggesting what these ‘British flavoured sausages’ taste like – 14 bangers

Life sausages uncategorised

We like the occasional sausage – full disclosure – but we try not to think too much about what goes in them.

Except this picture shared over on Reddit has got people thinking about nothing else because, well, look.

‘What type of flavour is this?’ asked SillyNameChange.

So what exactly would a British flavoured sausage taste like? These people surely said it best.

1.

‘The taste of a rainy day, when your biscuit falls in your tea. The chips from the chip shop taste like cardboard and your jaffa cake is stale straight out of the box.’

OliveRobinBanks

2.

‘Wetherspoons carpet.’

Lightning_And_Snow_

3.

‘Sarcasm and disappointment.’

Richter2684

4.

‘Don’t forget embarrassment!’

Mr-Gumby42

5.

‘Made with 100% stiff upper lips and furrowed brows.’

Tooleater

6.

‘Rain.’

No_Explanation5088

7.

‘They’re all different flavours:

‘Blue razz elf bar

‘Ronnie Pickering

‘Recession

‘Vegan Sausage Roll

‘Jay from the Inbetweeners

‘Blue Passport.’

l4ncestroll

8.

‘Gammon.’

HansNiesenBumsedesi

9.

‘Lynx & Greggs.’

sullcrowe

10.

‘Passive aggression.’

word_pasta

11.

‘It’s the flavour of wishing another window would open at the post office.’

dazzypops

12.

‘Apologising when someone walks into you.’

lorentzisback

13.

‘The taste of smiling awkwardly at every stranger you walk past.’

EmberTheFoxyFox

14.

‘Scathing politeness.’

spooky_upstairs

