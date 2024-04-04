Entertainment comedy tv

This magnificent Flight of the Conchords clip went wildly viral and it’s the ‘best Fleetwood Mac joke ever put to screen’

John Plunkett. Updated April 4th, 2024

It all started with this fabulous thread written by someone hearing Fleetwood Mac’s most famous album for the first time.

And very wonderful it is too. But that’s not why we’re here. This is, a moment from Flight of the Conchords which we never tire of watching, reckoned by @DigitalSneeze to be the ‘best Fleetwood Mac joke ever put to screen’.

And that’s no (little) lie.

Truly one of the seven wonders.

Or is this joke better?

In your dreams.

Source @DigitalSneeze