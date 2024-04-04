This magnificent Flight of the Conchords clip went wildly viral and it’s the ‘best Fleetwood Mac joke ever put to screen’

Entertainment comedy tv

It all started with this fabulous thread written by someone hearing Fleetwood Mac’s most famous album for the first time.

Two margaritas deep, I heard a song playing called you can go your own way, and I was like wow they are really singing their ass off. Looked it up it’s two band members breaking up I am in TEARS! YOU CAN GO YOUR OWN WAY watched the live performance. he can’t even look at her — Dr. Raven the Science Maven FLEETWOOD MAC FAN PAGE (@ravenscimaven) April 3, 2024

And very wonderful it is too. But that’s not why we’re here. This is, a moment from Flight of the Conchords which we never tire of watching, reckoned by @DigitalSneeze to be the ‘best Fleetwood Mac joke ever put to screen’.

And that’s no (little) lie.

A great thread of someone discovering Fleetwood Mac, so here’s an excuse to post the best Fleetwood Mac joke that’s ever been put to screen. https://t.co/dgV8LN0liJ pic.twitter.com/U6csD22CsM — Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) April 3, 2024

Truly one of the seven wonders.

“No… no it’s all true.” Deathly serious. Comedy to be studied. — Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) April 3, 2024

Murray Hewitt is one of my all-time favourite characters, I can watch FOTC again and again and I will still laugh like it’s the first time — Tits McGee/@scientits.bsky.social (@Scientits) April 3, 2024

There’s just never a hint of a wink to the camera. Complete sincerity. So funny. — Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) April 3, 2024

JFC I miss the Conchords — aussieluke (@The_Aussie_Luke) April 3, 2024

I remember this joke and laugh about it approx. once a month — Heather Parry (@HeatherParryUK) April 3, 2024

Or is this joke better?

The only Fleetwood Mac joke that’s better than this is Alan Partridge calling the band “soft rock cocaine enthusiasts” https://t.co/V0teuoYbYD — William Goodman (@goodmanw) April 3, 2024

In your dreams.

Source @DigitalSneeze