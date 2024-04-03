The hilarious comic timing of this ‘dog behaving badly’ is sheer perfection (wait for it!)
If you only watch one comedy pet video this week then make it this one. Very much make it this one.
It’s a moment from Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and the hilarious comic timing exhibited by this particular pooch is sheer perfection (wait for it!).
Good morning all pic.twitter.com/XOwpPEHxV3
— Steady (@DeanoGorton) April 3, 2024
Peekaboo!
And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.
This has to be my favourite video for a long time. https://t.co/E0YsIxmyyK
— Jacob Benjamin James (@ReillyCooper) April 3, 2024
That is hilarious
— Russ Clark (@Russ_Clark9) April 3, 2024
Maybe not as successful as they both thought! https://t.co/xwoMPioFdn
— Darryl Mollart (@mollart4) April 3, 2024
I’ve watched this about 20 times already and it just gets funnier and funnier
— Gunnerjd91 (@gunnerjd91) April 3, 2024
that’s brilliant https://t.co/WFSs0GZl6c
— Sean Glade (@seanglade) April 3, 2024
That’s made my feckin day!
— slip knot hot pot. (@SnapePliskin) April 3, 2024
And if it’s put you in the mood for more dogs behaving (very) badly, find them on Channel 5 here!
Source @DeanoGorton