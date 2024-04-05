17 times the National Park Service account brightened up Twitter/X

Twitter funny

The US National Park Service is the body that takes care of the country’s many beautiful national parks, providing the rangers who care for the landscape and its inhabitants, as well as keeping the public informed on how to get the most out of their visits.

Whoever is in charge of their social media account is doing a great job, too. On Twitter/X, for example, they share safety tips, photos of the parks, key information about special events – and lots of laughs.

These examples show just what they’re about.

1.

Me: This show is boring.

Boss: Again, this is our daily project meeting. pic.twitter.com/DIgUsmBS9U — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 13, 2024

2.

Hello there! I've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty. pic.twitter.com/WroYQ5RvEl — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 5, 2024

3.

One does not simply become a master of karate. First, you must accidentally walk into a spider web. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 27, 2024

4.

When you reappear in people’s lives after inexplicably disappearing for several months. pic.twitter.com/Z5NaBsY8iZ — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 12, 2024

5.

"It's a trap!" – Admiral Ackbear pic.twitter.com/oDWnkX6pGX — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) August 26, 2023

6.

Do not play dice with geese. They cheat.#NoJoke pic.twitter.com/BbLsezm8FQ — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 1, 2024

7.

When hiking in rocky terrain, be sure to watch your step to avoid tripping and falling. Because nothing says 'I meant to do that' quite like face-planting in front of a group of judgmental squirrels. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 25, 2024

8.

When you get your DNA results and find out you’re 3% frog. pic.twitter.com/Oo9BFk32T0 — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 6, 2024

9.