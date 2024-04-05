This American trolled Europeans with their ‘haute cuisine’ and Ryanair’s A++ response was lip-smackingly good

US ryanair

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that yawns ever wider between the United States and Europe (and pretty much the rest of the world, let’s face it).

This time it’s the turn of someone called @TheGoblinnn – a ‘professional degenerate and YouTube guy’ from Los Angeles who shared this image of whatever the hell this is and suggested it was beyond the comprehension of the poor old European mind.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/bERQhCoPmD — Goblin (@TheGoblinnn) April 3, 2024

Now we’re guessing he wasn’t being entirely serious – getting increasingly tricky to tell, for obvious reasons – but it prompted no end of winning comebacks from our fellow Europeans.

Bro eating one crawfish and the infinity stones — Bryson Baker ☁️ (@ABMUndeadReal) April 3, 2024

bro eating ai generated food https://t.co/wy5ca0oEMh — kira (@kirawontmiss) April 3, 2024

Whatever that is, I'm sure you can find a bin for it. — Keith Mills (@KeithMillsD7) April 4, 2024

But no-one said it better than the good people of Ryanair.

this is why we don't fly to America https://t.co/j3YtNy7RvQ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 4, 2024

Proper first class, that.

No way I just got ratiod by Ryanair — Goblin (@TheGoblinnn) April 4, 2024

Tough but fair mate. — Giulio Credali (@giuliocredali) April 4, 2024

