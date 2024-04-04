This nostalgia account’s picture of a ‘Better Britain’ prompted no end of mockery – 13 bang up to date comebacks

Life nostalgia

Over on Twitter – no, stick with us, please – there’s an account called ‘Yesterday’s Britain, A Better Britain’ tweeting about the nation’s ‘good & bad times from the 60s to the 90s.’

With tweets like this …

Sunday morning in the Old Land. Dad’s at the pub enjoying a pre-lunch pint. Mum’s got everything under control. Gran will soon turn up. The kids are playing in the park. Halcyon days. Old ways, in Yesterday’s Britain , A Better Britain . #life #society #nostalgia #Britain pic.twitter.com/bUJgvnYwfp — Yesterday’s Britain, A Better Britain. (@YesterdaysBrit1) September 17, 2023

… and this.

And it’s this second one which really caught people’s attention today. And while we still have a sneaking suspicion that the author’s tongue is at least a little bit in their cheek – isn’t it? – the image prompted no end of comment and these people surely said it best.

1.

I’m sorry but that looks really very miserable. Or am I missing something? https://t.co/I0Z3N2FsDA — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 3, 2024

2.

Ah yes. I remember it now… The feeling of wilting in the summer heat because I’m wearing a thick tweed suit…. The relaxation of gently slumping onto the grass and being set upon by aphids… They don’t make them like that anymore! — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) April 3, 2024

3.

Meat paste sarnies by the side of the road, keeping your coat on in summer, sullen faces, gloom. https://t.co/ODI9FBQcSd — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) April 4, 2024

4.

Keep the engine on so we can taste the lead — Mark Hillary (@markhillary) April 2, 2024

5.

6.

Ah yes. The long lost pleasure of driving a car that breaks down every 50 yards to sit in a patch of weeds right next to the road, with one too few chairs, and wear uncomfortable clothing and a fucking tie while feasting from an empty picnic basket. How we miss those halcyon days — Steve Hunt @[email protected] #FBPPR (@stevehunt4hiop) April 3, 2024

7.