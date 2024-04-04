This nostalgia account’s picture of a ‘Better Britain’ prompted no end of mockery – 13 bang up to date comebacks
Over on Twitter – no, stick with us, please – there’s an account called ‘Yesterday’s Britain, A Better Britain’ tweeting about the nation’s ‘good & bad times from the 60s to the 90s.’
With tweets like this …
Sunday morning in the Old Land. Dad’s at the pub enjoying a pre-lunch pint. Mum’s got everything under control. Gran will soon turn up. The kids are playing in the park. Halcyon days. Old ways, in Yesterday’s Britain , A Better Britain . #life #society #nostalgia #Britain pic.twitter.com/bUJgvnYwfp
— Yesterday’s Britain, A Better Britain. (@YesterdaysBrit1) September 17, 2023
… and this.
It’s a beautiful life.
A picnic in Yesterday’s Britain , A Better Britain. #life #nostalgia #Flashback #Memories pic.twitter.com/dDvy5I0UHJ
— Yesterday’s Britain, A Better Britain. (@YesterdaysBrit1) April 2, 2024
And it’s this second one which really caught people’s attention today. And while we still have a sneaking suspicion that the author’s tongue is at least a little bit in their cheek – isn’t it? – the image prompted no end of comment and these people surely said it best.
1.
I’m sorry but that looks really very miserable.
Or am I missing something? https://t.co/I0Z3N2FsDA
— Otto English (@Otto_English) April 3, 2024
2.
Ah yes. I remember it now…
The feeling of wilting in the summer heat because I’m wearing a thick tweed suit….
The relaxation of gently slumping onto the grass and being set upon by aphids…
They don’t make them like that anymore!
— Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) April 3, 2024
3.
Meat paste sarnies by the side of the road, keeping your coat on in summer, sullen faces, gloom. https://t.co/ODI9FBQcSd
— Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) April 4, 2024
4.
Keep the engine on so we can taste the lead
— Mark Hillary (@markhillary) April 2, 2024
5.
It’s a beautiful life.
A picnic in Yesterday’s Britain , A Better Britain. #RememberEngland https://t.co/nsMsEC53uU pic.twitter.com/P4c1wD7hDC
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 4, 2024
6.
Ah yes. The long lost pleasure of driving a car that breaks down every 50 yards to sit in a patch of weeds right next to the road, with one too few chairs, and wear uncomfortable clothing and a fucking tie while feasting from an empty picnic basket. How we miss those halcyon days
— Steve Hunt @[email protected] #FBPPR (@stevehunt4hiop) April 3, 2024
7.
No ones stopping you from doing it today. Drive to Weardale, you can park up & have a picnic & not see another soul for miles…. As for the car, hard suspension, leaded petrol, no power steering, totally fcuked if you break down miles from home where there’s no public phone box… https://t.co/PjTQUQOBGC
— Helen of Coy©️ (@Helen_Is_Coy) April 4, 2024