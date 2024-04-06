There’s not much more infuriating than people like this ‘not picky’ person

Social Media life

When it’s time to choose fast food or an activity for the night, the last thing you need is someone like u/iaimtomisbehave151‘s friend in the mix.

They added “Apparently, I’m the picky one (this went on longer than I cared to share).” so we can imagine how frustrating that became.

Reddit users empathised – with the poster, not their fussy mate.

I know people like this exist and they’re even in my family but it’s still unfathomable to me. Then they even pout and give you the silent treatment because you couldn’t read their mind and guess where they wanted to eat.

ok_blueberry3747

Tacos are always “a vibe”… This is absurd.

Gabbs1495

I want to date them just so I can dump them for rejecting the tacos.

gilly_girl

This is so easy to fix. “I’m getting some tacos. Do you to come?” Either way, you’re getting tacos.

aquaman67

A relatable struggle for sure! A lot easier to recognize that a proposed option doesn’t sound satisfying than to propose one that does.

IdDelt

I’m pretty sure this person thinks the definition of “picky” is to pick the place. That can be the only explanation…

minuteZERO

“Ive picked twice. Pick something else, agree to one of those, or go fuck yourself.”

Santos_L_Hapler_II



“I’m not picky!” “No” “No” “Don’t like” “YOuRe pICky!”

Nash_Ben

This seriously would drive me nuts. I hate people who are indecisive then act like you’re the problem.

RenTheFabulous

I don’t know that person and I already never want to talk to them again.

Frosty-Ant-7501

5-3-1 rule Person A gives 5 options, Person B chooses 3 from that, Person A picks the final place from the 3. If Person A picks 5 and Person B has any complaints, they have to provide the 5 options then

Negative-Tooth6407

Sounds like a convo I have with my wife every weekend. She wants me to pick a place, and she turns down nearly every single one of them.

Mrstik01

My husband does this shit. Just tell me we’re getting Cheesecake Factory for the thousandth time and cut out the middle man.

BEniceBAGECKA

Sounds like the only thing they wanna pick is a fight! Lol.

PerplexedPoppy

After all the toing and froing, this was how the night ended …

That’s when you get what you want and let them fend for themselves.

cyberdeath666 They decided not to hang out and I went to the taco place, lol.

iaimtomisbehave151

A satisfactory conclusion.

