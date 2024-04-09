This eclipse-themed US election ad channels peak Trump arrogance – 17 one-star reviews
Never let it be said that Donald Trump ever missed an opportunity for self-promotion, and North America’s total solar eclipse provided him with one such opportunity.
Let the wild hyperbole start.
— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 8, 2024
We all knew what was coming, right? It’s not exactly Shyamalanesque. Let’s take a closer look at that profile.
It’s distinctive, if nothing else.
The reviews weren’t great.
1.
OMG, President Trump just released this #SolarEclipse video on Truth pic.twitter.com/yoWsVWgsi9
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 8, 2024
2.
This is so funny. Why didn't he just go into comedy https://t.co/NZ1imLc3dp
— hack harlow (@BriceCollin) April 8, 2024
3.
This is real. Is this real?
Man this should embarrass anyone that ever selected his name on a ballot for anything (it won’t, but it should). I’m embarrassed for them. https://t.co/3isOaIExIE
— Rebecca (@Bec_Shrader) April 8, 2024
4.
I'm not saying a fucking thing https://t.co/HYza015RkI
— Clara Ross (@ClaraRo55) April 8, 2024
5.
spotted on truth social
(yes, it's an official ad) pic.twitter.com/hLnI8FS84j
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 8, 2024
6.
Trump: My election is the most important moment in human history.
Jesus: https://t.co/fNM11aIHXl pic.twitter.com/GWmZztgN8A
— Stoney deGeyter (@StoneyD) April 8, 2024
7.
The Sun is the classic metaphor for knowledge, reason, and health, and the image of Trump blocking out its warm, life-giving glow is just too on-brand… https://t.co/rPhNbZNvf5
— Dan Abrams (@TheDanAbrams) April 8, 2024
8.
I thought the rapture posters were ridiculous….then comes in Donny taking the cake for narcissism♂️♂️ https://t.co/79fikQktO2
— Jack The Baptist ☧ ™️ (@jackvelbar) April 8, 2024
9.
His head is big enough to cause a solar eclipse ⚠️ https://t.co/Vaq5Ps7BI0
— Timper (@itmatters2me3) April 8, 2024
10.
Good fucking grief…
Donald Trump’s Solar Eclipse video on Truth Social
— Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) April 8, 2024
11.
The prick is so dense light bends around him. https://t.co/3762H9XxoW
— El creyente español (@AstonBenidorm2) April 8, 2024
12.
At 0.52 I nearly choked.
Oh, my, frucking gods, but Trumplethinskin is lost in his own hype https://t.co/tqBziJGFdO
— Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) April 8, 2024
13.
Hang on isn't that the Looney Tunes closing screen???? https://t.co/ocBTGbpj8d
— HRH The Rt Hon Arch Duchess Rosie Heys QC, MDMA (@RosieHeys) April 8, 2024
14.
That's no a moon, that's an utter rocket https://t.co/iqMlhH2Usm
— Porridge Drawers (@AwTroon) April 8, 2024
15.
What a weird and humiliating cult https://t.co/KOW3Iwou88
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 8, 2024
16.
So…he blots out the sun and leaves the land in darkness? That sounds about right. Nice cult ya got there, fellas. https://t.co/w1FYE6EYMg
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 8, 2024
17.
Let’s not forget this is the same guy that tried to overthrow the government https://t.co/bmfqaXtptN
— Malcomtent (@serenitynigh) April 9, 2024
If ever a man should avoid referencing a solar eclipse, it’s Trump.
I don't know who needs to hear this but, remember:
☀️#Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/cMIzN1TvoQ
— Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 8, 2024
