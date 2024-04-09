This eclipse-themed US election ad channels peak Trump arrogance – 17 one-star reviews

Politics donald trump

Never let it be said that Donald Trump ever missed an opportunity for self-promotion, and North America’s total solar eclipse provided him with one such opportunity.

Let the wild hyperbole start.

pic.twitter.com/tLVveO0uOk — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 8, 2024

We all knew what was coming, right? It’s not exactly Shyamalanesque. Let’s take a closer look at that profile.

It’s distinctive, if nothing else.

The reviews weren’t great.

1.

OMG, President Trump just released this #SolarEclipse video on Truth pic.twitter.com/yoWsVWgsi9 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 8, 2024

2.

This is so funny. Why didn't he just go into comedy https://t.co/NZ1imLc3dp — hack harlow (@BriceCollin) April 8, 2024

3.

This is real. Is this real? Man this should embarrass anyone that ever selected his name on a ballot for anything (it won’t, but it should). I’m embarrassed for them. https://t.co/3isOaIExIE — Rebecca (@Bec_Shrader) April 8, 2024

4.

I'm not saying a fucking thing https://t.co/HYza015RkI — Clara Ross (@ClaraRo55) April 8, 2024

5.

spotted on truth social (yes, it's an official ad) pic.twitter.com/hLnI8FS84j — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 8, 2024

6.

Trump: My election is the most important moment in human history. Jesus: https://t.co/fNM11aIHXl pic.twitter.com/GWmZztgN8A — Stoney deGeyter (@StoneyD) April 8, 2024

7.

The Sun is the classic metaphor for knowledge, reason, and health, and the image of Trump blocking out its warm, life-giving glow is just too on-brand… https://t.co/rPhNbZNvf5 — Dan Abrams (@TheDanAbrams) April 8, 2024

8.

I thought the rapture posters were ridiculous….then comes in Donny taking the cake for narcissism‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/79fikQktO2 — Jack The Baptist ☧ ™️ (@jackvelbar) April 8, 2024

9.

His head is big enough to cause a solar eclipse ⚠️ https://t.co/Vaq5Ps7BI0 — Timper (@itmatters2me3) April 8, 2024

10.

Good fucking grief… Donald Trump’s Solar Eclipse video on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/MXSJMosfMi — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) April 8, 2024

11.

The prick is so dense light bends around him. https://t.co/3762H9XxoW — El creyente español (@AstonBenidorm2) April 8, 2024

12.

At 0.52 I nearly choked.

Oh, my, frucking gods, but Trumplethinskin is lost in his own hype https://t.co/tqBziJGFdO — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) April 8, 2024

13.

Hang on isn't that the Looney Tunes closing screen???? https://t.co/ocBTGbpj8d — HRH The Rt Hon Arch Duchess Rosie Heys QC, MDMA (@RosieHeys) April 8, 2024

14.

That's no a moon, that's an utter rocket https://t.co/iqMlhH2Usm — Porridge Drawers (@AwTroon) April 8, 2024

15.

What a weird and humiliating cult https://t.co/KOW3Iwou88 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 8, 2024

16.

So…he blots out the sun and leaves the land in darkness? That sounds about right. Nice cult ya got there, fellas. https://t.co/w1FYE6EYMg — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 8, 2024

17.

Let’s not forget this is the same guy that tried to overthrow the government https://t.co/bmfqaXtptN — Malcomtent (@serenitynigh) April 9, 2024

If ever a man should avoid referencing a solar eclipse, it’s Trump.

I don't know who needs to hear this but, remember:

☀️#Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/cMIzN1TvoQ — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 8, 2024

