Eclipse jokes overshadowed everything else on the internet for a few hours – 27 favourites

On Monday, North America was lucky enough to experience a total solar eclipse, with areas further east experiencing the event to lesser degrees.

BREAKING: First view of total solar eclipse from Mazatlán, Mexico.https://t.co/uZAjCed3Dm pic.twitter.com/0CB3qMwadb — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 8, 2024

When it all went dark for the 2024 total solar eclipse in Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/l4w9ZZAy3c — Alex Farmer (@alexfarmerphoto) April 8, 2024

Solar eclipse from plane pic.twitter.com/SRGRfjlD8N — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) April 8, 2024

People couldn’t help remembering the last eclipse visible from the USA.

Reflecting today about the fact that Trump is so stubbornly ignorant, impetuous, childish, foolish, reckless, careless, irresponsible and rash, that while President, with the world watching, he stared directly at an eclipse despite being told repeatedly NOT to.

What a f’ng moron. pic.twitter.com/A11g5oazBm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 8, 2024

Joe Biden made a subtle reference to his predecessor.

An eclipse is worth marveling at. But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear. pic.twitter.com/S6REAiZ735 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

Such a huge event was always going to dominate Twitter/X, so there were too many excellent reactions for us to gather them all, but we picked a beautifully representative handful.

1.

Good luck, everyone!! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 8, 2024

2.

The sun officially looks like a moon. And the moon looks like the guy who always sits in front of me at movies, shows, and concerts. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 8, 2024

3.

Don’t worry. You are allowed to look directly at me. No retinal damage reported in 55 years. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 8, 2024

4.

the eclipse is just the universe's way of distracting us from Hunter Biden — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2024

5.

protecting my eyes from the solar eclipse by staring directly at my phone for 14 consecutive hours — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) April 8, 2024

6.

It's a narrow window, but if Trump can get the timing right and reach out to his supporters right at the start of the eclipse, and tell them the sun won't reappear unless they pledge money to him, he could make a few million dollars from some of the world's most gullible idiots. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 8, 2024

7.

Are you happy now, Humans?

All of your picture taking contraptions stole the Moon's soul. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 8, 2024

8.

Notice for cat owners in the United States: Your cat will expect breakfast to be served as soon as the eclipse is over. #Eclipse2024 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 8, 2024

9.

I can tell by Catturd’s new tan that he said NO to Big Sunglasses and bravely stared into the eclipse all afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CKpUqsqHxt — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 8, 2024

10.

Trump won’t see your jokes about looking directly at the eclipse, but your friends who looked at the eclipse won’t see them either (because they looked at the eclipse). — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) April 8, 2024

11.

Choose your eclipse fighter pic.twitter.com/nwILqIsPWC — The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2024

12.

hey boy are you the eclipse because i thought you were a big deal but then you only lasted 4 minutes — Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 8, 2024

13.

Oh shit, MTG was right. pic.twitter.com/2Al1qp2A1F — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 8, 2024

14.