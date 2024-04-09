Life books reviews

The unexpected plot twist in this 1-star review is a 5-star payoff

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2024

Latest in an occasional series, 1-star review of the week, is this, an appreciation (or otherwise) of Philip Roth’s famously filthy Portnoy’s Complaint.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by author @willnotdidnot who said: ‘This 1 star review of Portnoy’s Complaint is one of the greatest pieces of literary criticism I’ve ever read.’

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source @willnotdidnot