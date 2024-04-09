The unexpected plot twist in this 1-star review is a 5-star payoff
Latest in an occasional series, 1-star review of the week, is this, an appreciation (or otherwise) of Philip Roth’s famously filthy Portnoy’s Complaint.
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by author @willnotdidnot who said: ‘This 1 star review of Portnoy’s Complaint is one of the greatest pieces of literary criticism I’ve ever read.’
This 1 star review of Portnoy’s Complaint is one of the greatest pieces of literary criticism I’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/IznG71n58b
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
I will give her this: she doesn't even pretend to actually be reviewing the book, it's all just visceral distaste by association. RESPECT
It’s a perfect short story
i personally think about this review all the time.
“gratuitous word humping” has rewired my brain pic.twitter.com/fEVS0idwK6
In one script, I had a character roast another by saying something like “I bet you own a lot of Philip Roth novels,” and I’m always glad to run across indications this burn would be widely understood https://t.co/E8nGOP8c7O
Letterman used to do a bit called "Limited Perspective," where he had a welder review Flashdance, a dentist review Pretty Woman, etc. This would have been perfect.
The greatest piece of literary criticism I've ever read is Joanna Schopenhauer's review of her son Arthur's philosophical writings: pic.twitter.com/7WlU1gXkq1
Source @willnotdidnot