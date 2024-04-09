The unexpected plot twist in this 1-star review is a 5-star payoff

Life books reviews

Latest in an occasional series, 1-star review of the week, is this, an appreciation (or otherwise) of Philip Roth’s famously filthy Portnoy’s Complaint.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by author @willnotdidnot who said: ‘This 1 star review of Portnoy’s Complaint is one of the greatest pieces of literary criticism I’ve ever read.’

This 1 star review of Portnoy’s Complaint is one of the greatest pieces of literary criticism I’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/IznG71n58b — Mario (@willnotdidnot) April 6, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I will give her this: she doesn't even pretend to actually be reviewing the book, it's all just visceral distaste by association. RESPECT — sundaystyle (@OutFromUnder56) April 6, 2024

It’s a perfect short story — Dr Marie Allitt (@MarieAllitt) April 6, 2024

i personally think about this review all the time.

“gratuitous word humping” has rewired my brain pic.twitter.com/fEVS0idwK6 — maggie (@magsflan) April 7, 2024

In one script, I had a character roast another by saying something like “I bet you own a lot of Philip Roth novels,” and I’m always glad to run across indications this burn would be widely understood https://t.co/E8nGOP8c7O — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) April 7, 2024

Letterman used to do a bit called "Limited Perspective," where he had a welder review Flashdance, a dentist review Pretty Woman, etc. This would have been perfect. — Dogshouse (@Dogshouse2000) April 6, 2024

The greatest piece of literary criticism I've ever read is Joanna Schopenhauer's review of her son Arthur's philosophical writings: pic.twitter.com/7WlU1gXkq1 — ethelred (@aethelred) April 6, 2024

Source @willnotdidnot