This little girl’s top tip for a stress-free life is short and sweet
You may remember the interview that Julian Shapiro-Barnum – also known as @recesstherapy – carried out with a young boy who loved corn. I mean, he really loved corn.
@recesstherapy Just a reminder to eat your vegetables LOL #corn #itscorn #recesstherapy ♬ original sound – Recess Therapy
Julian’s social media channels are packed with similarly fascinating interviews with American children, who are always happy to give their unique perspectives on life.
This little girl didn’t say much – but she made it count.
@recesstherapy Hope you have a stress free day #recesstherapy #stress #kids ♬ original sound – Recess Therapy
Absolutely brutal. Here’s what TikTok users thought of her unexpected answer.
Oldest sibling vibes.
belle
She’s so real for that though.
marz
She did not stutter.
Spotify
She definitely cracked the code.
M
She was like me when I was a kid. Guess what. Still no kid. Hahaha. That girl is going places.
Nahla20240
My child told me today she wasn’t having kids because she doesn’t want to rush them to school in the mornings.
Sofia_Love
I mean. She’s not wrong.
hey_clever_girl
AMEN! That’s why I don’t have them. Thanks for the confirmation Princess.
Moxie TK
They’re learning early.
Adrianavantho
A wise answer. But unfortunately, beautiful child, I have none of these “kids” and I am still QUITE stressed.
AJ.Movie_munchies
The laughing in the background!
KayEmAy
Dallas Bae summed it up.
Out of the mouth of babes.
READ MORE
A little girl’s bottle flip stole the show at the Yankee Stadium and went wildly viral
Source Recess Therapy Image Screengrab