This little girl’s top tip for a stress-free life is short and sweet

You may remember the interview that Julian Shapiro-Barnum – also known as @recesstherapy – carried out with a young boy who loved corn. I mean, he really loved corn.

Julian’s social media channels are packed with similarly fascinating interviews with American children, who are always happy to give their unique perspectives on life.

This little girl didn’t say much – but she made it count.

Absolutely brutal. Here’s what TikTok users thought of her unexpected answer.

Oldest sibling vibes.

belle

She’s so real for that though.

marz

She did not stutter.

Spotify

She definitely cracked the code.

M

She was like me when I was a kid. Guess what. Still no kid. Hahaha. That girl is going places.

Nahla20240

My child told me today she wasn’t having kids because she doesn’t want to rush them to school in the mornings.

Sofia_Love

I mean. She’s not wrong.

hey_clever_girl

AMEN! That’s why I don’t have them. Thanks for the confirmation Princess.

Moxie TK

They’re learning early.

Adrianavantho

A wise answer. But unfortunately, beautiful child, I have none of these “kids” and I am still QUITE stressed.

AJ.Movie_munchies

The laughing in the background!

KayEmAy

Dallas Bae summed it up.

Out of the mouth of babes.

