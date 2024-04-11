Simply 18 things that are harder than these amazing feats of strength
Former NFL player Matthias McKinnon never skips leg day – or arm day, or abs day or neck day. You get the picture. The fitness influencer is a big strong guy, whose many social media channels show him lifting unconventional weights.
Like this …
@matthiasmckinnon
We have a Seat for 3 (tag your gym partners)
He’s probably the first person his mates call when they’re moving house – and the only one they need.
A showreel of some of his feats of strength has been bouncing around social media for a while, and recently gained attention when it was posted on Twitter/X by @ToxicDropzzz.
What’s harder than this? pic.twitter.com/vGQgk93PkP
— ToxicDropzzz™️Battlehawks Szn (@TDropzzz) April 7, 2024
People answered the question, though with tongues planted firmly in cheeks. These were our favourites.
1.
I once cancelled a Sky subscription. https://t.co/hC4RGRPfAQ
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 9, 2024
2.
Sitting through a full episode of Mrs Browns Boys https://t.co/0uaORQwkfj
— Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) April 10, 2024
3.
connecting my necklace clasp when im already in a rush on the verge of tears https://t.co/29LaoxPO6Q
— madimoiselle ♡ (@drivingmemadi) April 9, 2024
4.
Putting on or taking off a sports bra when your skin is even slightly damp https://t.co/TJ7BkW5oUl
— mythbri ️ (@mythbri) April 9, 2024
5.
Trying to move an image on Microsoft word https://t.co/CQe4zpwfMI
— ed (@erar97) April 10, 2024
6.
trying to get to the full screen using 123movies https://t.co/u88tC1vmXE
— kira (@kirawontmiss) April 10, 2024
7.
Introducing DnD players to ANY other game- https://t.co/q1Uj32MKCW
— Is That Vyn Vox!? (@VynVoxVa) April 9, 2024
8.
being a woman who enjoys f1 https://t.co/rGeHCdlISY
— nthaty | 恩塔蒂 (@nthatyyy) April 9, 2024
9.
Being an English teacher in the mock exam period https://t.co/vexbKJAU9x
— Amy Forrester (@amymayforrester) April 9, 2024