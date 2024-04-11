Simply 18 things that are harder than these amazing feats of strength

Twitter funny

Former NFL player Matthias McKinnon never skips leg day – or arm day, or abs day or neck day. You get the picture. The fitness influencer is a big strong guy, whose many social media channels show him lifting unconventional weights.

Like this …

@matthiasmckinnon We have a Seat for 3 (tag your gym partners) ♬ Pardon Me – Jackboy

He’s probably the first person his mates call when they’re moving house – and the only one they need.

A showreel of some of his feats of strength has been bouncing around social media for a while, and recently gained attention when it was posted on Twitter/X by @ToxicDropzzz.

People answered the question, though with tongues planted firmly in cheeks. These were our favourites.

1.

I once cancelled a Sky subscription. https://t.co/hC4RGRPfAQ — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 9, 2024

2.

Sitting through a full episode of Mrs Browns Boys https://t.co/0uaORQwkfj — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) April 10, 2024

3.

connecting my necklace clasp when im already in a rush on the verge of tears https://t.co/29LaoxPO6Q — madimoiselle ♡ (@drivingmemadi) April 9, 2024

4.

Putting on or taking off a sports bra when your skin is even slightly damp https://t.co/TJ7BkW5oUl — mythbri ️‍ (@mythbri) April 9, 2024

5.

Trying to move an image on Microsoft word https://t.co/CQe4zpwfMI — ed (@erar97) April 10, 2024

6.

trying to get to the full screen using 123movies https://t.co/u88tC1vmXE — kira (@kirawontmiss) April 10, 2024

7.

Introducing DnD players to ANY other game- https://t.co/q1Uj32MKCW — Is That Vyn Vox!? (@VynVoxVa) April 9, 2024

8.

being a woman who enjoys f1 https://t.co/rGeHCdlISY — ‎nthaty | 恩塔蒂 (@nthatyyy) April 9, 2024

9.