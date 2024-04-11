This American wellness writer’s guide to dating raised eyebrows everywhere but this response blew the rest out the water

Life dating

It’s been a while since we’ve been on a first date and back then there were a lot fewer places to find one (and a whole heap less advice on how to do it).

Dating advice like this, for instance, from someone called @LeArielleSimone who is a ‘Holistic Nutritionist. Wellness Writer. Traveler’ and part-time teacher of ‘how to eat for energy’. Use your mouth, presumably.

Anyway, here’s what she had to say for anyone limbering up for the dating game.

What, all of it?

And it went wildly viral – 5 million views the last time we looked – raising plant of responses like all of these.

Thinking that love is something earned is a ticket to perpetual spiritual sickness and deep personal unhappiness. https://t.co/AIHw3TZoDb — James B (@piercepenniless) April 10, 2024

this is a stupid capitalist idea that encourages alienation from others in favour of self preservation & is bound to make you miserable forever cus no matter what you’ll never feel good enough…life is for falling in love & being sympathetic to each others flaws https://t.co/M4KTHGpet2 — tilly (@tillyfoulkes) April 10, 2024

When you’ve gotten your shit together and are finally ready to start dating https://t.co/2OGMzMWtCR pic.twitter.com/JCu1DX7XC3 — William Gerrard (@Bill_Gerrard) April 10, 2024

i’m happily married 10+ years with a wife and son who love me and i have none of that shit together lol. this is the “shiny lure” class of advice i was talking about. ime the only thing you actually need in a relationship is to know/learn how to relate to each other healthily https://t.co/j00J3M1pNq — Visakan Veerasamy (@visakanv) April 10, 2024

Lots wrong with this of course but I’m fascinated by the American belief that having a therapist is something everyone should have, a minimum requirement, like being able to tie your shoelaces https://t.co/iQxjoQBfGz — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) April 10, 2024

Half of this shit is no big deal & u can start doing it on a random Tues. My hot take, is the type of person who thinks that ppl need to have evrything ready or fixed b4 they can start a relationship is actually the most insufferable type of person to be in a relationship with https://t.co/Os3JZ6IZel — That Fred Character (@Frediculous) April 9, 2024

But this one surely flexed hardest.

Do you know who had all these things? Patrick Bateman https://t.co/FOqAirq5IV — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 10, 2024

Nailed it!

Except not everyone was buying it.

Yeah but didn’t the whole thing turn out to be his imagination? — . (@109mph) April 10, 2024

He also is not a real person — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 10, 2024

Just in case you need a reminder …

