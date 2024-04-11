The Times got the political scoop of the century (Just not this century) – 17 underwhelmed responses to Harold Wilson’s affair

News newspapers

As if there weren’t enough going on in Westminster with the unfolding ramifications of the ‘honeytrap’, rumours of backbench plots against the PM, and the countdown to Liz Truss‘s book, the Times put out a tease on Twitter/X.

Bombshell political story going live @thetimes at 7pm… — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) April 10, 2024

In the short time before the big reveal, people had a guess at what the bombshell might be.

Did Angela Rayner park on a double yellow https://t.co/Y9hyxehDq0 — Greg Ó Ceallaigh (@gregoceallaigh) April 10, 2024

The government has abolished time itself https://t.co/5FV8ojX3Vk — Karim Palant (@KarimPalant) April 10, 2024

Please be Tory , please be Tory https://t.co/TQQ2izO2XQ pic.twitter.com/1aA7Cjc32y — Marcus Thomas (@Marcothomas1) April 10, 2024

When the news broke, it wasn’t what anyone had been expecting (more fallout from the William Wragg story) or hoping (a date for the general election).

EXC: Harold Wilson had an affair with a Downing Street aide, his closest surviving advisers have revealed after half a century of silence Joe Haines & Bernard Donoughue say they want to commit the Labour PM’s affair with Janet Hewlett-Davies to historyhttps://t.co/ctHk0Aa5Xg — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) April 10, 2024

There’s no doubt that it’s huge news, despite still not putting the Marcia Williams rumours to bed – pun intended – but not everyone felt that ‘bombshell’ was the best description.

1.

Hard to see Harold Wilson’s career coming back from this https://t.co/BDqLvZKeJm — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) April 10, 2024

2.

I knew it. Complete shagger. Look at him. https://t.co/peKm4zOVP8 pic.twitter.com/xsxyWyialf — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) April 10, 2024

3.

This is all the 13 year old Keir Starmer needs 45 years ago. https://t.co/ASqt1zicNU — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) April 10, 2024

4.

With a heavy heart, this makes it impossible for me to vote Labour https://t.co/3qcr76DBqS — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) April 10, 2024

5.

I await his statement https://t.co/WOEBeIRvDo — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) April 10, 2024

6.

If these rumours have any truth then Harold Wilson simply *has* to resign the office of Prime Minister — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) April 10, 2024

7.

Next up, we report on rumours that the defence secretary’s relationship with a young model might not be as innocent as it seems https://t.co/alEhacWHJN — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) April 10, 2024

8.

I am very much hoping the advisors of the last three prime ministers will follow this excellent tradition of half a century of silence. I can’t stand listening to them. https://t.co/dscXarJrpz — Brendan May (@bmay) April 10, 2024

9.