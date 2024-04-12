Life comebacks

17 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

John Plunkett. Updated April 12th, 2024

It’s been a bumper week for comebacks this week so enjoy these 17 – 17! – favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Not (going) out!’

(via)

2. Woke up call

(via)

3. ‘This is funny’

(via)

4. ‘What does he think he brings to the table?’


(via)

5. ‘Oh the irony’

(via)

6. ‘Hard to swallow’

(via)

7. ‘Back of the net!’

(via)

8. ‘That was cold’

(via)

9. ‘Who measures these kind of things, and why?’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2