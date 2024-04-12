17 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life comebacks

It’s been a bumper week for comebacks this week so enjoy these 17 – 17! – favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Not (going) out!’

Gotta go into London today.

NO WATCH and a plastic ring!

Congrats, @SadiqKhan ! pic.twitter.com/5f6oSVuV5S — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 9, 2024

How does he think it feels to live here? I don’t even dare wear clothes in case I get mugged. I just wander round nude with my Oyster card jammed up my arse. https://t.co/HSsDNkjNiO — Dave. Just Dave. (@davidwhittam) April 9, 2024

2. Woke up call

3. ‘This is funny’

4. ‘What does he think he brings to the table?’



5. ‘Oh the irony’

6. ‘Hard to swallow’

Name a breakfast better than biscuits and gravy pic.twitter.com/wGfXKSQ4r0 — Food Porn (@FoodPornPhotos) April 6, 2024

Dear America. These are not biscuits and that is not gravy. If you’d have stuck with us you’d be eating a full English instead. You must be disappointed. https://t.co/0Y9fWFeNT5 — Gareth Williams. (@history99917180) April 7, 2024

7. ‘Back of the net!’

This years weather so far has been horrific, wasn’t it lucky for the government that 4 years ago when they locked us down we had wall to wall sunshine for weeks on end. It’s almost like they planned it that way ‍♂️ — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 9, 2024

8. ‘That was cold’

9. ‘Who measures these kind of things, and why?’

