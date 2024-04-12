17 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
It’s been a bumper week for comebacks this week so enjoy these 17 – 17! – favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.
1. ‘Not (going) out!’
Gotta go into London today.
NO WATCH and a plastic ring!
Congrats, @SadiqKhan ! pic.twitter.com/5f6oSVuV5S
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 9, 2024
How does he think it feels to live here? I don’t even dare wear clothes in case I get mugged. I just wander round nude with my Oyster card jammed up my arse. https://t.co/HSsDNkjNiO
— Dave. Just Dave. (@davidwhittam) April 9, 2024
2. Woke up call
ALLY-SHIP IN ACTION.
@ashleyljames pic.twitter.com/thzyS00W93
— bally singh (@putasinghonit) April 10, 2024
3. ‘This is funny’
4. ‘What does he think he brings to the table?’
5. ‘Oh the irony’
6. ‘Hard to swallow’
Name a breakfast better than biscuits and gravy pic.twitter.com/wGfXKSQ4r0
— Food Porn (@FoodPornPhotos) April 6, 2024
Dear America. These are not biscuits and that is not gravy. If you’d have stuck with us you’d be eating a full English instead. You must be disappointed. https://t.co/0Y9fWFeNT5
— Gareth Williams. (@history99917180) April 7, 2024
7. ‘Back of the net!’
This years weather so far has been horrific, wasn’t it lucky for the government that 4 years ago when they locked us down we had wall to wall sunshine for weeks on end. It’s almost like they planned it that way ♂️
— Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 9, 2024
Matt Le Tissier’s England cap https://t.co/4Sq1YQAZ7e pic.twitter.com/ApoR7OSvaE
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 9, 2024
8. ‘That was cold’
9. ‘Who measures these kind of things, and why?’