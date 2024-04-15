A man’s jokey tweet about his new favourite pub went wildly viral and the fury was unconstrained

Life pubs

It’s not unusual for people to get angry on Twitter, obviously, as anyone who’s even dipped a toe into its occasionally feral waters will attest.

But we’ve never seen people’s mood turn quite so tart so quickly as this, when @hifromkyle posted a picture of his ‘new local’.

Found my new local pic.twitter.com/DXaawt0G0U — KYLE (@hifromkyle) April 14, 2024

Now we don’t know for sure but we have a strong suspicion it’s the Lower Red Lion in St Albans and yes, it’s true, dogs are welcome but kids aren’t.

Fortunately for people with kids (or without dogs) there are plenty of alternatives around (legend has it St Albans – home of CAMRA – once had a pub for each day of the year, but not any more, alas).

But we mention it because of the fury – the absolute fury – it prompted in some quarters.

shit like this makes me feel so insane like why are we banning parents (women in particular) from public spaces!!! your dog doesn't want to go to a pub or restaurant!!! https://t.co/Xz1Dnns5YU — bethany (@kimwexlcrs) April 14, 2024

Pro extinction culture is wild — Eye of the Sahara (@AshleyLogical) April 15, 2024

shit like this is why I have such a profound disgust with the millennial generation/zeitgeist. what are you doing here. babies are small humans why do you insist on banning them from public places? you were a baby once! https://t.co/LpVZlppjUS — colllliiiin (@virtueofnovelty) April 15, 2024

Bit weird to boast that you're still playing the game of life on the easiest difficulty level. — etymologic (@etymologic) April 14, 2024

Make a note of Kyle's face in case one of your grandchildren is ever asked to wipe his withered old arse on the NHS. https://t.co/6jgRQm0tgl — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) April 15, 2024

Exactly they type of guy who thinks he has friends and really struggles

To find close male friends and has no idea why — Randy Treibel (@RandyTreibel) April 15, 2024

i will take a child over a literal animal in a food establishment any day any hour any minute https://t.co/h2CczcJi5A — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) April 15, 2024

I don’t say this often but I genuinely hope they go out of business. — Jerod Frank (@Jerod_Frank) April 15, 2024

Yeah I fucking hate this, not having children is obviously fine but this hatred of children is something I genuinely find extremely distasteful https://t.co/AFH6FuKvWu — Sverre (@sverresj) April 14, 2024

Bummer they won't let you in then, child. — Claz (@ccllaazz) April 15, 2024

We’re with this person.

I’m shocked at the amount of discourse that this one picture has created lmfao — ️Katya️ Top 6% Fansly (@DemonicNesquik) April 15, 2024

And this person.

Lots of ~discourse~ around this, and let me just say that screaming kids are the bane of my life. I went to A WINE TASTING recently and someone brought their toddler who was allowed to run around shouting, banging things, causing general disruption. Kid-free areas should exist. https://t.co/GTzhYujDME — Dyl (@dylanhjm) April 15, 2024

And indeed this person.

God the replies to this. It’s really not that deep – if your child is that gasping for a pint surely you can take them to one of the many pubs which do allow families? https://t.co/opz9XnzMPz — G (@ByrneBook) April 15, 2024

And this person!

twitter will really take a funny little silly joke made by a v handsome man and turn it into discourse about how everyone is actually misogynistic https://t.co/KGnn6SH3wk — just æd ️‍ (@liverfrog) April 15, 2024

But if you’re in the mood for taking a swing back in the other direction, there was also this.

Not quite so sure about this person, but just for balance and all that.

people that are wound up by this are the entitled kind of parents no one can be arsed with. act like they're the first people to have kids, demand more from people in service without gratitude & leave places an absolute state while disrupting everyone round them with noisy ipads https://t.co/gM82gmt9UW — (@SianThymes) April 15, 2024

Source @hifromkyle