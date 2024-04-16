11 slam-dunk reactions to the basketball player who deliberately missed a shot to win the fans free chicken
A promotion at the Los Angeles Clippers’ stadium offered a free chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A for every attendee if the opposition team missed two consecutive free throws in the final quarter. One former Clippers player, visiting with his new team, stepped up and became a hero.
Boban Marjanovic, now of the Houston Rockets, hammed it up so the fans would know he was doing them a favour and not just bad at taking shots.
Here’s what happened.
Boban missed his 2nd free throw on purpose so fans could win free chicken
Man of the people @PatBevPod
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 15, 2024
“He gave them chicken! He’s a man of the people! He gave out free chicken!”
Tough luck for the veggie fans, though.
Boban’s generous gesture – as his team had just an eight-point lead and five minutes left to play – went down well online, too.
1.
"HE GAVE EM CHICKEN! HE'S A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!" is one of the funnier things I've heard an announcer scream https://t.co/5eg8jghEBw
— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) April 15, 2024
2.
Boban! Team game… https://t.co/seM86DCGo5
— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) April 15, 2024
3.
Boban will never pay for another (chicken) dinner in LA again. https://t.co/hmIvGzxTc8
— Dennis Passa (@DennisPassa) April 15, 2024
4.
This is funny as heck in a game the Rockets were about to win in LA, The fans were cheering when Boban missed his first free-throw, because if the opposition misses two in a row, the fans get free chicken.
So watch what Boban does. ￼I love Boban! pic.twitter.com/O5eY7TFR6K
— Michael Beckman (@michaelbeck) April 15, 2024
5.
+70,000 fans
-5% Team chemistry https://t.co/uZpvmJ7bas
— Smiley (@30GotNext) April 15, 2024
6.
Once a Clipper legend always a Clipper legend https://t.co/PhrhkqvIF7
— Hat Trick Beverley (@StoopKiid) April 15, 2024
7.
Boban is basically the exact opposite of Marie Antionette https://t.co/ik7lVvX9mm
— The Big Men On Campus (@_BigMenOnCampus) April 15, 2024
8.
At this point, hating on Boban in any capacity gotta be a character flaw https://t.co/rsPwSnxta9
— youngster shad (@dropst3p) April 15, 2024
9.
Boban intentionally missing a free throw to give Clippers fans free chicken is the craziest thing I’ve seen all season pic.twitter.com/Ok9Z5JGdTA
— Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 15, 2024
10.
This man fed more people than Jesus with a missed free throw. https://t.co/pocvCKV6pu
— Ronny (@Ronsworth) April 15, 2024
11.
Some things are bigger than basketball. https://t.co/aEdslCuxRK
— Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) April 15, 2024
Every silver lining has a cloud.
The chickens watching espn: https://t.co/iufhqdKTyR pic.twitter.com/AF82AZuw2X
— The Kidd (@Yung_TrizzleMan) April 15, 2024
