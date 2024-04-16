11 slam-dunk reactions to the basketball player who deliberately missed a shot to win the fans free chicken

Sport basketball

A promotion at the Los Angeles Clippers’ stadium offered a free chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A for every attendee if the opposition team missed two consecutive free throws in the final quarter. One former Clippers player, visiting with his new team, stepped up and became a hero.

Boban Marjanovic, now of the Houston Rockets, hammed it up so the fans would know he was doing them a favour and not just bad at taking shots.

Here’s what happened.

Boban missed his 2nd free throw on purpose so fans could win free chicken Man of the people @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/sC8Lp3nTtv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 15, 2024

“He gave them chicken! He’s a man of the people! He gave out free chicken!”

Tough luck for the veggie fans, though.

Boban’s generous gesture – as his team had just an eight-point lead and five minutes left to play – went down well online, too.

1.

"HE GAVE EM CHICKEN! HE'S A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!" is one of the funnier things I've heard an announcer scream https://t.co/5eg8jghEBw — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) April 15, 2024

2.

3.

Boban will never pay for another (chicken) dinner in LA again. https://t.co/hmIvGzxTc8 — Dennis Passa (@DennisPassa) April 15, 2024

4.

This is funny as heck in a game the Rockets were about to win in LA, The fans were cheering when Boban missed his first free-throw, because if the opposition misses two in a row, the fans get free chicken. So watch what Boban does. ￼I love Boban! pic.twitter.com/O5eY7TFR6K — Michael Beckman (@michaelbeck) April 15, 2024

5.

6.

Once a Clipper legend always a Clipper legend https://t.co/PhrhkqvIF7 — Hat Trick Beverley (@StoopKiid) April 15, 2024

7.

Boban is basically the exact opposite of Marie Antionette https://t.co/ik7lVvX9mm — The Big Men On Campus (@_BigMenOnCampus) April 15, 2024

8.

At this point, hating on Boban in any capacity gotta be a character flaw https://t.co/rsPwSnxta9 — youngster shad (@dropst3p) April 15, 2024

9.

Boban intentionally missing a free throw to give Clippers fans free chicken is the craziest thing I’ve seen all season pic.twitter.com/Ok9Z5JGdTA — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 15, 2024

10.

This man fed more people than Jesus with a missed free throw. https://t.co/pocvCKV6pu — Ronny (@Ronsworth) April 15, 2024

11.

Some things are bigger than basketball. https://t.co/aEdslCuxRK — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) April 15, 2024

Every silver lining has a cloud.

READ MORE

Watch this basketball star pause a press conference to take a phone call from his ‘Mommy’

Source Barstool Sports Image Screengrab