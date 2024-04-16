Sport basketball

11 slam-dunk reactions to the basketball player who deliberately missed a shot to win the fans free chicken

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2024

A promotion at the Los Angeles Clippers’ stadium offered a free chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A for every attendee if the opposition team missed two consecutive free throws in the final quarter. One former Clippers player, visiting with his new team, stepped up and became a hero.

Boban Marjanovic, now of the Houston Rockets, hammed it up so the fans would know he was doing them a favour and not just bad at taking shots.

Here’s what happened.

“He gave them chicken! He’s a man of the people! He gave out free chicken!”

Tough luck for the veggie fans, though.

Boban’s generous gesture – as his team had just an eight-point lead and five minutes left to play – went down well online, too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Every silver lining has a cloud.

READ MORE

Watch this basketball star pause a press conference to take a phone call from his ‘Mommy’

Source Barstool Sports Image Screengrab