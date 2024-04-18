A former Trump aide described him as a style icon – no, really! 16 chic takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump often accuses his opponents of suffering from something called ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)’, which is supposedly an obsessive disorder that makes them incapable of appreciating how amazing he really is.

We’d quite like to know how he explains the phenomenon amongst his supporters that makes them claim all sorts of incredible things about him, such as that he’s the most God-fearing man, a superb athlete, or – in some cases – actually still the President.

via GIPHY

A former senior White House aide from the Trump administration, Stephen Miller, demonstrated some serious confusion about his old boss’s fashion sense. Watch and wonder.

Miller: The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Donald Trump is a style icon. He changed American fashion in The Apprentice. People spent the next 10 years trying to dress like him pic.twitter.com/ZpQs9ZnuWG — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024

“Is the stylish Donald Trump in the room with us now, Mr. Miller?”

Twitter/X wasn’t convinced.

1.

Maybe spray-on hair guy isn’t the best determiner of who’s a style icon. Just sayin’. https://t.co/U0Hn00TRal pic.twitter.com/I21PzObCr7 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) April 17, 2024

2.

A 10-foot-long tie isn’t a fashion statement, it’s a punchline. https://t.co/3FVtPADPvG — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) April 17, 2024

3.

4.

The money must be really lucrative. Or their souls must be very cheap. I couldn’t say these lines with a straight face. https://t.co/onPDcUIbSO — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 17, 2024

5.

This is a very bizarre cult with some really strange, creepy people. https://t.co/2TOuAI5TUF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2024

6.

'Ill-fitting suit over diaper with a red tie' isn't as stylish with Americans as MAGA Republicans believe it to be. https://t.co/xIeK2BauYD — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) April 17, 2024

7.

8.

Who tf was running out buying suits to look like Donald Trump? https://t.co/s0oR4YAIxN pic.twitter.com/vnaEllBV4e — Tracy (@Numecet) April 17, 2024

9.

They’re all trying to out-fluffer each other and it’s just so fucking weird. https://t.co/1CllYrOU4A — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 17, 2024

10.

Is the proximity to power really worth this much debasement? https://t.co/2Et1k4Y7Xp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 17, 2024

11.

I don’t think it would take me 10 years to find an off-the-rack suit three sizes too big. https://t.co/4QqGPqYEqX — Allen Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) April 17, 2024

12.

Yeah, man. Who can forget that decade when American men all wore ties down to their crotches and held them together with Scotch tape? And the pancake makeup craze? Good times. https://t.co/OSqJM1yUXR — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) April 17, 2024

13.

Seems like a good way to win over independents. https://t.co/qeBgVW41gK — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) April 17, 2024

14.

I don’t see a lot of people walking around with orange paint on their faces and a bird’s nest sitting on their heads. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) April 17, 2024

15.

If style was a person Stephen Miller would be a pair of Crocs. — _ (@SundaeDivine) April 17, 2024

16.

Trump basically only wears two outfits. His suit and his golf attire. Optional red hat. That’s it. That’s the style. https://t.co/eIM4beEcZ8 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 17, 2024

There’s only one opinion we really need on the matter.

US Presidents more stylish than Trump: 1. JFK

2. Carter

3. Reagan

4. Bush Sr. https://t.co/6WGvELsQih pic.twitter.com/b5AHpq8sFb — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 17, 2024

Enough said.

READ MORE

A ‘tutor’ marked Donald Trump’s very own Gettysburg ‘address’ and it’s an A ++ treat

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab