A former Trump aide described him as a style icon – no, really! 16 chic takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 18th, 2024

Donald Trump often accuses his opponents of suffering from something called ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)’, which is supposedly an obsessive disorder that makes them incapable of appreciating how amazing he really is.

We’d quite like to know how he explains the phenomenon amongst his supporters that makes them claim all sorts of incredible things about him, such as that he’s the most God-fearing man, a superb athlete, or – in some cases – actually still the President.

via GIPHY

A former senior White House aide from the Trump administration, Stephen Miller, demonstrated some serious confusion about his old boss’s fashion sense. Watch and wonder.

“Is the stylish Donald Trump in the room with us now, Mr. Miller?”

Twitter/X wasn’t convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

There’s only one opinion we really need on the matter.

Enough said.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab