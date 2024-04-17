A ‘tutor’ marked Donald Trump’s very own Gettysburg ‘address’ and it’s an A++ treat

Politics donald trump

You might already have seen Donald Trump’s recent thoughts – such as they are – on the Battle of Gettysburg but just in case you haven’t (and it really is 49 seconds well spent).

It gets funnier every time I watch it pic.twitter.com/P1rSKFOv5s — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 15, 2024

And it prompted all sorts of responses as you might imagine, including this, from Stephen Colbert.

And this, from Jon Stewart.

“Gettysburg. Wow.” -Donald Trump and also Jon Stewart’s 7th grade book report pic.twitter.com/9PRfiKva19 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 16, 2024

And we mention it again because this ‘tutor’ shared his thoughts and it’s just fantastic, courtesy of @EdwardVersaii over on Twitter.

Teaching my first History course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/uYfUCRPOdL — elijah’s final semester (@EdwardVersaii) April 17, 2024

And just in case it’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

A++!

The wildest part is that I was reading this in Trump’s voice before even seeing his name. The cadence, the repetition, the fillers, it’s so unmistakable after the past 8 years — Mike Tetrault (@mikeybob03) April 17, 2024

That student has got a unique voice. My class, we have all the best voices. Incredible voices. You wouldn’t believe it. One of the school administrators came over to me and said “Sir, do you know how great you have been teaching, to develop voices like that?” — Dr. Bunsen Honeydew (@SadlyTemporary) April 17, 2024

Reading it typed out somehow makes it worse. — Daniel Simmons (@GigatonneCowboy) April 17, 2024

i did not read the name in the top corner and was reading it thinking “this sounds a lot like trump, this poor kid” — shlee (@shsh_shlee) April 17, 2024

To conclude …

I honestly wouldn’t have thought this was real if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes pic.twitter.com/4jWVQTT3gG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 15, 2024

Source @EdwardVersaii