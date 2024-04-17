Politics donald trump

A ‘tutor’ marked Donald Trump’s very own Gettysburg ‘address’ and it’s an A++ treat

John Plunkett. Updated April 17th, 2024

You might already have seen Donald Trump’s recent thoughts – such as they are – on the Battle of Gettysburg but just in case you haven’t (and it really is 49 seconds well spent).

And it prompted all sorts of responses as you might imagine, including this, from Stephen Colbert.

And this, from Jon Stewart.

And we mention it again because this ‘tutor’ shared his thoughts and it’s just fantastic, courtesy of @EdwardVersaii over on Twitter.

And just in case it’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

A++!

To conclude …

Source @EdwardVersaii