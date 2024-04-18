Ryan Gosling’s reaction to this tea towel with his face(s) on it is one minute to make your day better

Celebrity ryan gosling

Here’s a rather lovely minute or so, an interview from back in the day with Ryan Gosling in which the actor was presented (confronted, you might say) with a tea towel with his face on it. Three faces, in fact.

It’s just gone viral again on Reddit for reasons which will become apparent.

Can we get enough of Ryan Gosling? No we can’t. And neither can these people.

“It’s like looking at the sun” lol.’

WildWalk1446 ‘I love the interviewer.’

cloudypilgrim ‘Yeah, she’s hilarious. I lost it when she said, “You can have it, it’s fine… ‘cuz I bought TWO!” Fucking killed me.’

ScyllaOfTheDepths ‘He can’t look at it, yet he also can’t stop looking at it ‘

Harshtagged

And of course because we’re talking Gosling – and, let’s face it, this is probably what sent the old clip viral – it would be remiss not to return to this from a day or two back.

Never change, Gosling!

Source Reddit rainbowdwyvern