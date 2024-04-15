Entertainment comedy

Ryan Gosling’s Beavis lookalike performance was too funny for the SNL cast to cope with

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2024

Ryan Gosling was the host of last week’s Saturday Night Live, and the episode appears to have been a big hit – not least because he appeared not to be able to keep a straight face during the sketches.

That was also the case for co-star Heidi Gardner as she ‘interviewed’ Kenan Thompson on the dangers of A.I., as the Barbie star sat in the audience behind her, looking like a non-animated Beavis.

Much corpsing ensued …

am i crazy or is that beavis and butt-head

The sight of Mikey Day‘s Butt-Head make-up was clearly the straw that broke the camel’s back – and who could blame her?

This is how TikTok users reacted.

If they had cut to Ryan as Cornholio I might never have recovered.
I, personally, have never seen Heidi break. This is hilarious.
That was obviously the first time Heidi saw them in full B&B makeup as she turned to say her lines. Perfect.
I’ve never seen Heidi break this hard and it is so funny.
You know the skit is good when they break character lol.
They posted the clip to Twitter/X, too, asking –

“Does that man look familiar to you?”

He clearly did.

John Biemer was reminded of another SNL sketch.

And here’s that sketch.

Looks like ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ wins in the cracking-up stakes.

Source SNL Image Screengrab