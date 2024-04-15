Ryan Gosling’s Beavis lookalike performance was too funny for the SNL cast to cope with

Entertainment comedy

Ryan Gosling was the host of last week’s Saturday Night Live, and the episode appears to have been a big hit – not least because he appeared not to be able to keep a straight face during the sketches.

That was also the case for co-star Heidi Gardner as she ‘interviewed’ Kenan Thompson on the dangers of A.I., as the Barbie star sat in the audience behind her, looking like a non-animated Beavis.

Much corpsing ensued …

The sight of Mikey Day‘s Butt-Head make-up was clearly the straw that broke the camel’s back – and who could blame her?

This is how TikTok users reacted.

If they had cut to Ryan as Cornholio I might never have recovered.

William

I, personally, have never seen Heidi break. This is hilarious.

j.p.salas

That was obviously the first time Heidi saw them in full B&B makeup as she turned to say her lines. Perfect.

Jenellen57

I’ve never seen Heidi break this hard and it is so funny.

StevieC

You know the skit is good when they break character lol.

zerocool714

They posted the clip to Twitter/X, too, asking – “Does that man look familiar to you?” He clearly did. 1. This sketch isn’t half as funny in theory as it is in execution – watching the actors corpsing brings this alive in such a thrilling way https://t.co/ywL8opS8F3 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 14, 2024

This might be the hardest I’ve laughed at SNL in years. pic.twitter.com/ESX4v4h8RI — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) April 14, 2024

Shout out to the extras for keeping it together better than the entire cast on this one https://t.co/hGjCyMFGqb — Chris Blundell (@ChrisBlundell) April 14, 2024

Ryan Gosling as Beavis might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/PbZONUTJbw — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) April 14, 2024

I've never been hugely into SNL but this is kinda incredible. Ryan Gosling as Beavis is never something I thought I'd bear witness to, haha. https://t.co/XXqkci2joI — Rosalie ✨ (@LilRecordGirl) April 14, 2024

I laughed so hard, I was crying during the Beavis and Butthead skit on #SNL. pic.twitter.com/VBVywLCMO6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 14, 2024

This is so fucking funny and it’s not even “funny”??? Like they just look like them. They’re not even making jokes It’s awesome https://t.co/ovv2SGngW4 — Duelist (@RadShiro) April 14, 2024

Please can Ryan be Beavis in a live action Beavis and Butthead omg https://t.co/2gw0niYhbm — Stephanie (@stealthyslyth) April 14, 2024

This will be a classic. So funny. — David Cutler (@DCCutlerSports) April 14, 2024

Oh god. I laughed so hard I scared the dog and my son demanded to be sent the clip. He doesn’t get it. This is so good https://t.co/GDJ7dReLW1 — Wendy (@Wednesday_IC) April 14, 2024

The SNL Beavis and Butthead skit is killing me right now

pic.twitter.com/opU6Lu85fG — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 14, 2024

Stupid comedy ALWAYS gets me in tears. https://t.co/W0KFVlhGA7 — Abbey Thompson (she/her) (@Abb_Thomp) April 14, 2024

John Biemer was reminded of another SNL sketch.

Might become the new all-time leader in SNL history for breaking character during a sketch. Right up there with David Spade and Christina Applegate absolutely losing it with Chris Farley as motivational speaker Matt Foley. https://t.co/ejb7jufahs — John Biemer (@john_biemer) April 14, 2024

And here’s that sketch.

Looks like ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ wins in the cracking-up stakes.

Source SNL Image Screengrab