Politics Liz Truss

Whoever put Liz Truss’s book in this section of this London bookshop, take the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated April 18th, 2024

As you’ll surely know by now, Liz Truss has got a new book out, and at this point it feels like she’s spent more time talking about it than she did in Downing Street.

By all accounts, it’s not very good, the totally bizarre nature of the whole exercise beautifully captured by LBC’s James O’Brien.

And we mention it again because this particular London bookshop just went wildly viral on Twitter after @NicholasTyrone shared what they did with Truss’s tome. And as takedowns go, it’s one for the ages.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full!

Aced it.

But most of all, this.

Source @NicholasTyrone