Whoever put Liz Truss’s book in this section of this London bookshop, take the rest of the week off

Politics Liz Truss

As you’ll surely know by now, Liz Truss has got a new book out, and at this point it feels like she’s spent more time talking about it than she did in Downing Street.

By all accounts, it’s not very good, the totally bizarre nature of the whole exercise beautifully captured by LBC’s James O’Brien.

Spotted in a bookstore in the City of London just now… pic.twitter.com/CTdsaFeBbk — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) April 17, 2024

And we mention it again because this particular London bookshop just went wildly viral on Twitter after @NicholasTyrone shared what they did with Truss’s tome. And as takedowns go, it’s one for the ages.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full!

Aced it.

I suppose they don’t have a ‘Complete and Utter Bollocks’ section. — Earl Owen the Uncivil @andrewwhiteley.bsky.social (@owen_whiteley) April 17, 2024

Could equally be shelved under horror. — Fr Ian Maher SCP#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) April 17, 2024

The Times book reviewer(s) weren’t very diplomatic pic.twitter.com/xslWauGamf — Brexit is a terrible mistake (@Brexit_Mistake) April 17, 2024

But most of all, this.

Source @NicholasTyrone