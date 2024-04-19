Celebrity Rik Mayall

Adrian Edmondson remembering Rik Mayall is a beautiful and incredibly moving watch

Poke Staff. Updated April 19th, 2024

Warning – you might want to have a hanky nearby if you’re going to watch this, a clip from a new Gold documentary about the magnificent Bottom in which Adrian Edmondson remembers the great Rik Mayall.

It’s a beautiful and incredible moving watch.

The two-hour documentary aired on Gold on Thursday night and is now available on demand. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the clip after it went viral on Twitter.

And you can find Adrian Edmondson’s Desert Island Discs here.

Source @goldchannel