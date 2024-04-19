Adrian Edmondson remembering Rik Mayall is a beautiful and incredibly moving watch

Celebrity Rik Mayall

Warning – you might want to have a hanky nearby if you’re going to watch this, a clip from a new Gold documentary about the magnificent Bottom in which Adrian Edmondson remembers the great Rik Mayall.

It’s a beautiful and incredible moving watch.

“It’s very weird being in a world without him” – @AdrianEdmondson opens up about missing Rik Mayall and remembers the love and joy they shared. #BottomExposed, tonight at 9pm, only on GOLD. pic.twitter.com/yVeNC3fjTJ — GOLD (@goldchannel) April 18, 2024

The two-hour documentary aired on Gold on Thursday night and is now available on demand. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the clip after it went viral on Twitter.

1.

Well, this is going to be quite the difficult watch, I think https://t.co/IhBV5aMTO1 — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) April 18, 2024

2.

I love the way he seems to choose his words with such care, freighted with precise meaning. Feels like very raw truth. — TracyK ️ (@AlabasterMiss) April 18, 2024

3.

4.

Oh this so lovely, Adrian Edmonton and Rik Mayall have been part of my childhood and adulthood, just an incredible combination of brilliant skills and undeniable friendship . like a band who u simply adore, love them

both X — simone marie (@simonemarie4) April 18, 2024

5.

I was in Hammersmith shopping mall ages ago & bumped into Rik Mayall in the stairwell of the car park. It wasn’t long after his quad bike accident. I asked him how he was and if he was better. He bellowed “Merry Christmas!” And just bounded down the stairs. It was June. — Sparky (@SparkyMate) April 18, 2024

6.

Anyone who’s ever written in a partnership will no doubt be in floods after this … https://t.co/VVLAYHuchh — Bob Cryer (@bobbicee) April 18, 2024

7.

This is absolutely lovely. Bottom was one of the greatest of all bonkers British comedy shows. Pure GOLD https://t.co/isLWCSSwX0 — Paul Le Comte (@five15design) April 19, 2024

8.

Not a chance I’m getting through watching this documentary without producing tears. It’s not possible. https://t.co/LWVuP9EAkE — Ash Preston (@TheAshPreston) April 18, 2024

9.

I was not prepared for this.

Genuinely feel sad for him.

I was surprised to learn they had a strained relationship at the end.

The young ones, Bottom and The Comic Strip were staples of my youth. — (@mrlizardkingz) April 18, 2024

10.

Nearly sobbed at this, let alone watching the whole programme. Bottom was, and still is, brilliant. From the opening titles to the end credits, every episode was gloriously & grotesquely joyous. I loved it, and them.

I still can’t believe we’re in a world without Rick too, Aid — Clair Rook (@ClairRook) April 18, 2024

11.

Watching Ade getting older brings a sadness, but not nearly as much as Rik not getting older… — Felicity Evans ✏️ (@ScribblerEvans) April 18, 2024

12.

God this is going to be heartbreaking. The way they both used to ad-lib and lose their places on the Bottom Live shows, and Rik would break character and flip out at an audience member if they heckled, if you’ve not seen it, genuinely so hilarious. He was a one-off. https://t.co/vDFHq80iQT — Put The Telly On (@putthetellyon) April 18, 2024

13.

This clip, the clip from desert island discs.. his autobiography… when he speaks about Rik, even at a time when they were at their most strained, it is still done with love.. pure love for another human, a kindred spirit — Moving Target (@moving_target_) April 18, 2024

And you can find Adrian Edmondson’s Desert Island Discs here.

I love this man. His Desert Island Discs is one of my all time favourites. https://t.co/7w87X6yUQK — burdish (@burdish) April 18, 2024

Source @goldchannel