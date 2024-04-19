‘What’s something all British children are taught?’ – 21 questionable life lessons

Life funny

Right across the world, schoolchildren are taught very similar things – reading, writing, arithmetic, how to identify an ox-bow lake, etc.

Not everything we learn comes from the curriculum, though. This question from VeryBritishProblems contains a perfect example.

What’s something all British children are taught? I’ll go first: Swans can and will break your arm. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) April 18, 2024

At the risk of going full QI, it’s not true that a swan can break your arm – with its wing or otherwise. They’re all beak and no swan pants, but we still wouldn’t advise you to annoy them unless you’re asking for a good pecking.

Twitter/X users had plenty of examples. Can you relate to any of these?

1.

'If you swallow your chewing gum it will stick to your heart'… — DB (@dbdegn) April 18, 2024

2.

If you wear your coat indoors you won't feel the benefit when you go out — Paul Woodhead (@PaulWoodhead100) April 18, 2024

3.

'Don't go out with wet hair you'll catch your death' — DB (@dbdegn) April 18, 2024

4.

You should never start a sentence with ‘And’ or ‘But’. — Peter Guillam (@johnhobbit50) April 18, 2024

5.

Never run with scissors. And always pass them to someone handles first. Ditto knives. — New Forest Dog and Her Indoors (@NewForestDog) April 18, 2024

6.

She's the cat's mother. — Dawn (@justanotherdawn) April 18, 2024

7.

Watching the TV for too long will give you square eyes. — GuruAnaerobic (@GuruAnaerobic) April 18, 2024

8.

Avoid walking on these as if your life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/VsN4PSveSO — Omar C. (@OmarC_77) April 18, 2024

9.

You can’t have any pudding unless you eat your meat. — Escape the Grind (@TheGrindEscape) April 18, 2024

10.

Always wear clean underwear in case you get run over. — Carol Percy (@DrCarolPercy) April 18, 2024

11.