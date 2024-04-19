Politics Question Time

Tory MP David Davies was so awful on Question Time even Fiona Bruce had to step in

John Plunkett. Updated April 19th, 2024

To the Question Time studios now – no, stick with us – where Conservative MP and Secretary of State for Wales was among the panellists.

And in a crowded field he managed to win the BBC1’s programme’s worst panellist. Not just last night but – at the risk of over-reaching just a little bit – all time.

It’s no great surprise that he didn’t agree with fellow panellist, Labour MP Briget Phillipson. But the way he chose to do it was quite the jaw-dropper. So much so that even Fiona Bruce felt compelled to intervene.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

To conclude …

Last word to spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

