Tory MP David Davies was so awful on Question Time even Fiona Bruce had to step in

To the Question Time studios now – no, stick with us – where Conservative MP and Secretary of State for Wales was among the panellists.

And in a crowded field he managed to win the BBC1’s programme’s worst panellist. Not just last night but – at the risk of over-reaching just a little bit – all time.

It’s no great surprise that he didn’t agree with fellow panellist, Labour MP Briget Phillipson. But the way he chose to do it was quite the jaw-dropper. So much so that even Fiona Bruce felt compelled to intervene.

Pompous Tory @DavidTCDavies doesn’t like Labour’s @bphillipsonMP challenging him on his govt’s ‘failed Rwanda policy’ so he resorts to ‘personal insults’. Even Fiona steps in to reprimand him. Why did people in Monmouth, #Wales vote for such an odious oaf? #BBCQT #ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/gA3FbmFzUY — Elizabeth (Lizzie) G (@MissyFitLondon) April 18, 2024

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Monmouth deserves way better than the gentleman who, as a special constable? could do with some restorative training. He is the classic baying hound, set on loyalty to party above any genuine sense of constituents being important. https://t.co/bFpp8AI4Fj — Why (@nomadreturns) April 18, 2024

Tory MP David TC Davies doing his utmost to provide confirmation that all Tory MPs are absolute, unforgiving horrors#bbcqt https://t.co/r0lLYv0JhJ — David (@Zero_4) April 18, 2024

This has genuinely made me angry!

I've actually known Bridget since she was a kid. Her and her family are wonderful people.

I hope, for his sake, he's booted out at the GE because she'll be gunning for him now!

Be afraid little man, be very afraid!!! #bbcqt #GeneralElectionN0W https://t.co/jr7tfjBmeG — Wokey McWokeface (@WokeyMcWokefac3) April 19, 2024

Just see how rattled @DavidTCDavies is…he can’t contain it! The Tories are doomed and I am loving it! https://t.co/izdEBUHz8u — Barbara Chambers. (@wokinglass) April 19, 2024

Reliably aggressive @DavidTCDavies has lost the room and he’s too dim to notice https://t.co/g4gOOvLJ6m — Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) April 19, 2024

These entitled posh boys really really don’t like women with a regional accent do they https://t.co/VQAXRg4zBp — ali (@ali__samson) April 18, 2024

To conclude …

David Davies, Welsh Secretary for #RishiSunak had a complete meltdown on #bbcqt last night. I had to watch it again just to appreciate how scared he is of a General Election. Polls predict a TOTAL TORY WIPEOUT in Wales this time inc him pic.twitter.com/k5GhN7t5yk — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 19, 2024

Last word to spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

Felt so sorry for Tory MP David Davies on #bbcqt last night:

Bullied by Marxist Fiona Bruce

Sneered at by Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (Good friend of Angela Rayner)

Jeered at by a Northern Linekerist audience.

David was both brave & dignified

Bravo sirpic.twitter.com/l9TObW2lm9 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 19, 2024

