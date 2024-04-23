Susanna Reid’s face as Richard Madeley talks all over Yvette Cooper is something akin to a work of art

Videos Richard Madeley Susanna reid

Spare a thought for Susanna Reid, the award-winning presenter of ITV’s Good Morning Britain who was finally rid of having to co-host with Piers Morgan, only to end up for a large proportion of her time with Richard Madeley instead.

It’s not the first time we’ve thought this, obviously, but this moment on today’s edition of the show was quite something, Madeley wanging on and on – and on – about Angela Rayner to Labour’s Yvette Cooper.

‘Is Keir Starmer frightened to look at it?’ Yvette Cooper says she hasn’t seen Angela Rayners tax advice and neither has Sir Keir Starmer. The Shadow Home Secretary says the issue should be left to the HMRC and the police. pic.twitter.com/RV0wH3pavR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 23, 2024

Now it’s not for us to say what Susanna Reid was thinking, obviously, but we can surely have a good guess.

Can’t we all just chip in & buy Richard Madeley a sandwich board with “I’m a fucking idiot” on it? pic.twitter.com/YIzsZApAVH — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) April 23, 2024

Madeley loses it. Embarrassing. — Bill Thompson (@BillTho77715310) April 23, 2024

#madeley going full Alan Partridge on #gmb this morning.

He’s another sad little man obsessed with Angela Rayner. pic.twitter.com/5b893FudKF — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) April 23, 2024

Madeley is very annoying here. He asks Cooper a question. She immediately says ‘no’, then goes on to talk about something else, which isn’t unreasonable and is more important. He says she hasn’t answered the question. ‘No’ IS answering the question, and answering it very clearly. https://t.co/zW1aIO4xnC — Alistair King (@Alistair_King) April 23, 2024

