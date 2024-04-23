Videos Richard Madeley Susanna reid

Susanna Reid’s face as Richard Madeley talks all over Yvette Cooper is something akin to a work of art

Poke Staff. Updated April 23rd, 2024

Spare a thought for Susanna Reid, the award-winning presenter of ITV’s Good Morning Britain who was finally rid of having to co-host with Piers Morgan, only to end up for a large proportion of her time with Richard Madeley instead.

It’s not the first time we’ve thought this, obviously, but this moment on today’s edition of the show was quite something, Madeley wanging on and on – and on – about Angela Rayner to Labour’s Yvette Cooper.

Now it’s not for us to say what Susanna Reid was thinking, obviously, but we can surely have a good guess.

Source @GMB