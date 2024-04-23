This next-level St George’s Day celebration of all things British will take some beating and got all the respect it deserved

Twitter st george's day

It’s St George’s Day everybody! Woo-hoo!

And it prompted an outpouring of national pride among some people and lots of pictures and images on Twitter, of which this will surely take some beating.

April 23rd St George’s day Call me a flag shagger all you want but I’m proud to be English pic.twitter.com/RhxsTTk2W2 — jgnufc1 (@jgnufc1) April 20, 2024

Beautifully done!

And while – like much of social media these days it was hard to tell if it was meant to be taken seriously or not, these people decided on the latter. And quite rightly so, surely.

Fucking pissing myself. THE FULL ENGLISH. https://t.co/Xv1ufP6vjr — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) April 21, 2024

This is the funniest shit I’ve seen in years. https://t.co/1EoxzW8h4n — Ina (@thatcymraes) April 21, 2024

‘Chat GPT? What does the inside of Nigel Farage’s head look like?’ https://t.co/JXBZEdf219 — Kelly Welles @kellywelles.bsky.social (@kelly_welles) April 21, 2024

English things: A breakfast

WW1/WW2

Churchill

Pints

Dogs That’s it, according to this https://t.co/1htABVmlJX — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) April 21, 2024

Christ almighty a lot to unwrap there but the cooked breakfast had me lol'in my head off https://t.co/tORERw4I0u — KnowlesyKnows (@_KnowlesyKnows) April 21, 2024

The fetish for war is one of the oddest things about this country. It absolutely pickles the minds of people. https://t.co/LQluYxDbW1 — Anthony (@atjg__) April 21, 2024

Hard to tell what is or isn’t satire anymore… https://t.co/homwVJJnUR — Lisa Wade (@fenwench) April 22, 2024

Did he ever set foot in England? https://t.co/lqE3k7X9tM — Vaughan Williams (@Vaughan_Wms) April 21, 2024

And just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Yes brother! People are ashamed to be English, not me! God Save the King! — Nathan Richardson (@NathRNath) April 20, 2024

Source @jgnufc1