Trump supporters turned up to protest outside his hush money trial – all five (ish) of them

The second day of witness statements in Donald Trump‘s fraud trial wasn’t a great one for him.

It saw the former National Enquirer publisher, David Pecker, reveal details of the deal he had made with Trump and his team to suppress unfavourable news about the then presidential candidate – and push unpleasant stories about his opponents.

It didn’t paint Trump in a good light.

Sometimes the chyrons are just perfect. pic.twitter.com/IXYpBWfySb — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 22, 2024

Something else that didn’t make him look good was his call for the MAGA faithful to protest outside the courthouse against the trial, which he has repeatedly described as an attempt to prevent him from campaigning for re-election.

Trump calls for police to leave the area around the NYC courthouse where he’s being tried so MAGAs can run wild pic.twitter.com/RwVVzgOjUj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2024

Trump, speaking before entering the courtroom, again calls for MAGA protests outside the NYC courthouse where he's being tried pic.twitter.com/DBUnAlNc7N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2024

What Trump failed to appreciate was that the police presence wasn’t to prevent protest but to keep it from turning dangerous or violent if huge numbers turned up. They needn’t have bothered.

Just one person showed up to support Trump at the courthouse today. pic.twitter.com/fJyZJ07YIl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 23, 2024

Is trump disappointed with the fact no one is coming to “protest” for him outside court house #TrumpTrials ?? #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/xImI4a4XdX — Dr. Oddman aka Dark Brandon (@oddemann) April 23, 2024

Trump to his single supporter outside the court: “Stand back and Standby!” pic.twitter.com/zD36mOMl3m — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) April 23, 2024

They aren’t showing up though https://t.co/qrjHNPZHLm — The Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) April 23, 2024

Crowds of Trump supporters are a gift to Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – because their interviews are comedy gold, so the pair were there to capture the wit and wisdom of MAGA.

We did an investigation to find out how many Trump supporters showed to his trial today. pic.twitter.com/6aBtQ2Ehil — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 23, 2024

To be fair, there was probably just as much wit and wisdom present as when they arrive in droves. The poor turnout tickled Twitter/X users.

There were millions and millions of protesters to which the likes of which we’ve never seen before! #WITCHHUNT https://t.co/v9uipo5xmF — Michelle (@MichelleLCSWR) April 23, 2024

I mean it’s hard to keep track with so many people. So we understand how you missed number 3 with so much around. All the rails, concrete, trees, buildings. Oh the clouds too! They like to be all over the place what’s wrong with them. — Shadow (@_ShadowXero) April 23, 2024

Big MAGA crowd outside the courthouse to support their cult leader pic.twitter.com/TQdN1L4emO https://t.co/9uWFLyPtFP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 23, 2024

Looking for trump supporters like….. pic.twitter.com/JBGUWxve1r — Rod Recharged ᴱ ⁼ ᵐᶜ² ӎႺ୲ᙓ ୲ Ø⨿ ᙎ୲꜖꜖… (@RechargedRod) April 23, 2024

Ha! Quite an underwhelming turnout of Trump supporters showing up for his criminal trial. pic.twitter.com/yZqO2673KJ — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 23, 2024

How bad is it that the Trump family aren’t in court? This bad.

Lawrence O'Donnell just pointed out that even Jeffery Dahmer's family showed up to support him at his trial every day. — Steven Charles (@SCharles056) April 23, 2024

You can find the Good Liars on HeroHero, Instagram, YouTube, on Twitter/X, and TikTok.

