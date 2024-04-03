The Good liars had bad news for the Trump fan using the bible to justify his homophobia

US the good liars

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, who make up The Good Liars, bring some important attributes to the interviews they conduct with members of the public. They’re well informed, quick-witted and very funny.

Those points were very much on display as Jason spoke to a Trump fan who insisted on parading his homophobia. Here’s how that went.

Talked to a guy who thinks being gay is “ungodly” but he admits he doesn’t follow the Bible. pic.twitter.com/xWruv9qVVg — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 1, 2024

Once again, Leviticus proves to be a terrible guide for life.

1.

You may have legitimate policy issues with Joe Biden. You may hate Democrats for all kinds of reasons, but I promise if you’re wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt out into the wild, the overwhelming majority of people you meet will assume you are an absolute flaming dipshit. https://t.co/AaLGbFfyed — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 1, 2024

2.

You just got this guy to admit he jerksoff on camera…. Hahaha!

https://t.co/Bc2vVMfnmW — Elon Tiny Dιck Musk(Totally not Parody) (@ComradCovfefe45) April 1, 2024

3.

Watching them screw themselves up is gold https://t.co/cRavKQJnCB pic.twitter.com/yZh8xdZCDg — Gertrude ️‍️‍⚧️ (@TaYeuleJoe) April 2, 2024

4.

Fuck it…. I’m off to Trump country to seek my fortune in Turtle doves! https://t.co/NBiCxSEJN1 — Ian Gowland (@ianbbdesign) April 1, 2024

5.

I mean, why would they know scripture unless it's about oppressing others according to their own personal beliefs? As a member of the LGBTQ community, I've only ever had the Bible used against me by these people. https://t.co/jOyH0MpJxU — Richard Donahue ️‍ (@RichieLionHart1) April 2, 2024

6.

NO, MAGATS, you people are trying to force YOUR LIFESTYLE AND BELIEFS onto US. Don’t twist it. We don’t care what you do amongst yourselves, so long as you don’t fuck with us. But no, you can’t mind your own business. Your sense of entitlement and superiority is grotesque. https://t.co/lp1xfloSKB — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF❌ (@JMeanypants) April 1, 2024

7.

I don't even know what to make of that 'no' at the end. lol Was it anger? Was it shame? What a crazy change in tone. — Steve (@Steve_Beans) April 1, 2024

8.

Perfect example of MAGA christianity. — SnarkyLibruhl 2.0 (@SnarkyLibruhl) April 1, 2024

9.

Some people cherry-pick religious beliefs like items at a buffet. — — (@potasss) April 2, 2024

10.

Yet another MAGA idiot. Where are these folks getting their information? https://t.co/lh5IIrgWpb — Pat (@pat_wendleton) April 2, 2024

11.

You just can’t fix stupid! This guy has an “ultra MAGA” patch! https://t.co/7VWXA0uM9P — Leo777 (@Leo77743955202) April 2, 2024

This rings true.

Like I said before, behaviour predates ideology. They already believe this, they’re just looking for a way to back it up. https://t.co/ceZsNx83gD — Cody ️‍✨ (@CodySDax) April 2, 2024

You can follow and support the Good Liars at HeroHero, Instagram, YouTube, on Twitter/X, and TikTok.

Five favourite times The Good Liars went wildly viral – as chosen by the Good Liars themselves!

