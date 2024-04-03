US the good liars

The Good liars had bad news for the Trump fan using the bible to justify his homophobia

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 3rd, 2024

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, who make up The Good Liars, bring some important attributes to the interviews they conduct with members of the public. They’re well informed, quick-witted and very funny.

Those points were very much on display as Jason spoke to a Trump fan who insisted on parading his homophobia. Here’s how that went.

Once again, Leviticus proves to be a terrible guide for life.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This rings true.

You can follow and support the Good Liars at HeroHero, Instagram, YouTube, on Twitter/X, and TikTok.

