This thread of Shakespeare’s best (and strangest) insults is a proper treat

It was the 460th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth this week and there was surely no better way of celebrating it than with this fabulous thread of 46 of his best (and strangest) insults.

It went wildly viral over on Twitter after it was posted by @culturaltutor

1.

2.

1) “Would thou wert clean enough to spit upon.”

~Timon of Athens 2) “You, minion, are too saucy.”

~The Two Gentleman of Verona 3) “Thou damned and luxurious mountain goat.”

3.

4) “The rankest compound of villainous smell that ever offended nostril.”

~The Merry Wives of Windsor 5) “Thou hast no more brain than I have in mine elbows.”

~Troilus and Cressida 6) “Thou whoreson zed; thou unnecessary letter!”

4.

7) “I do desire we may be better strangers.”

~As You Like It 8) “His wit’s as thick as a Tewkesbury mustard.”

~Henry IV, Part 2 9) “I am sick when I do look on thee.”

5.

10) “I’ll beat thee, but I would infect my hands.”

~Timon of Athens 11) “More of your conversation would infect my brain.”

~Coriolanus 12) “There’s no more faith in thee than in a stewed prune.”

6.

13) “The tartness of his face sours ripe grapes.”

~Coriolanus 14) “Thou leathern-jerkin, crystal-button, knot-pated, agatering, puke-stocking, caddis-garter, smooth-tongue, Spanish pouch!”

~Henry IV, Part 1 15) “Thy tongue outvenoms all the worms of Nile.”

7.