This most revealing video of Donald Trump’s hair went wildly viral – 17 funniest things people said about it

US donald trump

The hair – such as it is – of once (and future?) president Donald Trump has long been a source of fascination.

But we’re not sure we can remember a video quite so revealing – or plain hypnotic – as this, posted on Twitter by the good people of @MeidasTouch.

What is happening with Trump’s hair here? pic.twitter.com/UWe9Oxe2Zf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 25, 2024

And there was no shortage of people ready to share their theories of exactly what was going on with his hair. And these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

It’s 6 remaining hairs combed into this piss-colored cotton candy situation. He’s actually fucking bald. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 25, 2024

2.

There are only 2 things Trump is afraid of:

A strong woman,

& a strong wind. https://t.co/QGiwapn7um — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 25, 2024

3.

It’s being called home. — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) April 25, 2024

4.

Oh so that's why he hates windmills so much https://t.co/LCerNak8I6 — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) April 26, 2024

5.

Even his fucking hair is a lie. https://t.co/mZjWLSHsIZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 25, 2024

6.

Dead chicken perched on Trump’s bald head is ready to fly. #BaldTrumppic.twitter.com/ybOHDCPgWg — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 26, 2024

7.

The Trump hair is Rotten Candy! pic.twitter.com/4avJyIWLKM — Tony Michaels (@thetonymichaels) April 25, 2024

8.

I half expected to see classified documents hidden under the flap. https://t.co/37NWrdzi22 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 25, 2024

9.