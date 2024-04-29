Susanna Reid’s takedown of the Mail columnist who told people with mental health issues to ‘get a grip’ had everyone cheering

Celebrity Andrew Pierce good morning britain Susanna reid

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain – and not for the first time today – where Andrew Pierce was displaying all the warmth and compassion you’d expect from a columnist from the Daily Mail.

Pierce was discussing people with mental health and anxiety issues as part of Rishi Sunak’s plan to strip GPs of their power to sign people off work as part of a plan to tackle what the PM calls the UK’s “sick note culture”.

The Mail man’s three-word advice for these people: ‘Get a grip.’

And Reid’s no-nonsense but unfailingly polite response had everyone cheering.

Journalist from a toxic right wing rag on people off work with anxiety or depression: “Get a grip” #GMB pic.twitter.com/vNaM5iazWl — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 29, 2024

If Pierce needs any more convincing (he does) perhaps he could read this.

My mum was told she was fit to work. They finally decided this wasn’t quite true two weeks before her death. Years of painful bone cancer eating away at her. Days when she couldn’t move and yet deemed fit for work. You would have told her to get a grip? I wish people like… https://t.co/yz2ukmvOlc — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) April 29, 2024

Get a grip! Nearly as bad as pull yourself together — Elaine ewald (@Elaineewald3) April 29, 2024

Honestly, the conversation should be how can we improve their lives back to a normal one mate, Not all disabilities are visible and equal — Mehdi Lamrani (@MehdiLamrani1) April 29, 2024

Imagine thinking it’s ok to tell someone suffering with depression to ‘get a grip’ Out of touch, Tory tosspot https://t.co/i7EOAPis2e — G.U.N.K.L.E ️‍ (@GUNKLE2) April 29, 2024

People have to understand that being Depressed isn’t just about being pissed off or feeling down at times. We all do that. That’s normal. It’s about not wanting to do anything, see anybody, look after yourself, even get out of bed or seeing any point in living. — SophieRam97 (@SophieP25397) April 29, 2024

Just retweeting in case you need another reason to dislike Andrew Pierce, or for that matter to admire Susanna Reid. You’re welcome https://t.co/QvTJ8PM0Qi — Danny Fearns (@d_fearns) April 29, 2024

We’ve never met Andrew Pierce so we’ll have to take Susanna Reid’s word that he’s a compassionate person. That exchange didn’t exactly make that easy though.

