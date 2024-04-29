Richard Madeley talked about supermarket shoplifting and we can’t stop watching Susanna Reid’s face

Celebrity good morning britain Richard Madeley Susanna reid

Such is the state of the nation right now with soaring food prices, supermarket shoplifting has hit new highs to no-one’s surprise anywhere.

And we mention it because it was a topic of discussion on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where co-presenter Richard Madeley was moved to talk about it.

Richard Madeley asking if its ever justifiable to steal from supermarkets #GMB pic.twitter.com/WL3sAN1jld — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 29, 2024

And while we have no idea what she was thinking, obviously, we can’t stop watching the expression on Susanna Reid’s face.

It’s at this point we should paint out that while Madeley was arrested in 1994 for failing to pay for items on two occasions, including for a bottle of champagne, at a Tesco supermarket in Walkden, Greater Manchester, a jury later found him not guilty of the offence.

Susanna Reid trying desperately here to keep a straight face https://t.co/33BL1DeOAw — Zak (@BoufontZak) April 29, 2024

Probably just someone saying something funny in her ear, right?

Source @SaulStaniforth