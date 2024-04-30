Twitter Brits canada

A Canadian asked why Brits are so miserable and of all the many responses this one bellowed loudest

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2024

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that grows ever wider across the Atlantic. And while we remain with the UK, obviously, our attention across the water moves little further north after a woman from Toronto asked this.

And it prompted lots of occasionally very funny and totally on-point replies (we think …)

But surely none of them bellowed louder than this one.

Nailed it.

READ MORE

This passer-by’s most British of corrections about ‘London Bridge’ had Americans proper fuming

Source @marcusjdl