A Canadian asked why Brits are so miserable and of all the many responses this one bellowed loudest

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that grows ever wider across the Atlantic. And while we remain with the UK, obviously, our attention across the water moves little further north after a woman from Toronto asked this.

british ppl are the most miserable nation on earth… they wake up mad as hell everyday. — taurus szn is among us (@thekonyjen) April 28, 2024

And it prompted lots of occasionally very funny and totally on-point replies (we think …)

May I interest you in a visit to one of our shit filled coastlines, or perhaps a quick trip to one of our many foodbanks? No? Maybe you'd like my mate Phil to perform a root canal on you while you're here? x https://t.co/6p9hTAiQt9 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 29, 2024

Nothing to be smiling about when a Greggs steak bake is now £2.35 https://t.co/klxGoBxrCp — Cee (@cee_nyashaa) April 28, 2024

Well I wouldn’t assume the ppl who gained their wealth by violent colonization would have anything to be happy about ‍♀️ — Black Love Connector, MA (@PresidentAdaeze) April 28, 2024

ye but have you seen us when the sun is out? energy is unmatched. those 360 days of depression is worth it for those 5 days — Tristan (@TristanGHill) April 29, 2024

only thing we have to be happy about is not being north american — ryan (@ryanjpegm) April 29, 2024

I paid 3 quid for half a coke from the hosepipe in a pub yesterday because the water was £3.40 https://t.co/EW6yZHcXtW — Miles (@blacksmoke1033) April 29, 2024

just say youre obsessed w british people — daniii (@daniellaaa_x1) April 29, 2024

But surely none of them bellowed louder than this one.

It’s nearly May and it’s 11°C, we have two Tory parties, no-one’s had a proper pay rise since 2008, and Ketchup costs more than a bottle of plonk happy to help x https://t.co/j7PZ78jFLL — ️‍ / m a r c u s (@marcusjdl) April 29, 2024

Nailed it.

??? pic.twitter.com/wdX1srCWzF — ️‍ / m a r c u s (@marcusjdl) April 29, 2024

Also: pic.twitter.com/c4XfKvNAKQ — ️‍ / m a r c u s (@marcusjdl) April 29, 2024

This passer-by's most British of corrections about 'London Bridge' had Americans proper fuming

