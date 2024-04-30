This passer-by’s most British of corrections about ‘London Bridge’ had Americans proper fuming

Videos Americans history

Well here’s a lovely moment that was captured on video as a dad taught his son all about the history of one of London’s most famous bridges.

Except, not this famous London bridge, it turned out.

And it went viral not because the passer-by’s correction was so quintessentially British, but because the payoff had Americans proper fuming. Over to @GuvnaB.

Shout out the random guy who overheard me teaching my son the wrong thing. This is why I can never home school. pic.twitter.com/f8BNjpQzYW — GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) April 29, 2024

There was also this post-script.

Then he said don’t worry cos the Americans made the same mistake when they bought the bridge and had to dump it in Arizona. I wanna sit with this don everyday. — GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) April 29, 2024

Also sorry to all my international friends I’ve shown around London. I’m in big trouble — GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) April 29, 2024

And it was absolutely delightful from beginning to end!

Love how you can see him stop in his tracks as soon as he hears you say it. Like his spidey senses have been activated — Matt Jones (@MattJSport) April 29, 2024

Everything about this video is cute — Adejoju Ayofe (@adejoju_Ayofe) April 30, 2024

Done it in a very respectful manner too. Big him up. — Zeeshan Ali (@Zeeshan_Alii7) April 29, 2024

Mood until further notice: pic.twitter.com/005yK7zvP1 — Jerome Benjamin (@BRSBenji) April 29, 2024

That man's like me!! He desperately tried to stop himself from correcting you but he just couldn't help it — Des Only One (@DesOnlyWon) April 29, 2024

Unless you’re American, obviously.

Not America catching the random stray. — Kash (@lifeof_kash) April 29, 2024

Why he have to bring Americans in this — … (@JussKwam) April 29, 2024

"The Americans make the same mistake" — Aaron Bayley (@iBayleybeats) April 29, 2024

Us Americans right now catching that stray pic.twitter.com/syO1zpKPdp — Gizelle’s Gout Legs (@ChallsInCharge) April 29, 2024

Man he better keep our names out of his mouth smh. 1776. Scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/tk8uzczTWg — sygmod.eth (@sygmod) April 29, 2024

All in the best possible taste, obviously. Well, except maybe for that last one.

To conclude …

You can tell he couldn't help himself lol he's just on the side of correct information. Great vibes though! https://t.co/svxcoHE6nn — Bolu Babalola is technically on leave & (@BeeBabs) April 30, 2024

Source @GuvnaB