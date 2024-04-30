Celebrity Influencers

Russell Brand got baptised in the Thames (No, really) and everybody made the same joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2024

Russell Brand has dabbled with spirituality in the past, in between spreading conspiracy theories about vaccines and baking biscuits decorated to look like his wife’s ‘vagina’. He probably meant ‘vulva’, but who knows – perhaps he’s just terrible at baking.

Almost eight months after a joint Channel 4 and The Times investigation led to the police investigating allegations of serious sexual assault against Brand by several women – which he completely denies – the comedian-turned-influencer has found Jesus, and – surprisingly – it doesn’t appear to have been in his mirror.

We’re in no place to judge his intentions of beliefs, but it’s fair to say that people were a little sceptical.

The news that he’d been baptised in the Thames added a whole new dimension, and you can probably guess what it was.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There was one vaguely positive message. Or it could have been sarcasm.

To sum up …

