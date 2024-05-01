Politics chris bryant Rishi Sunak

Chris Bryant’s epic takedown of Rishi Sunak just went viral again and it’s simply brutal

Poke Staff. Updated May 2nd, 2024

In the hall of fame of House of Commons takedowns, this has got to be right up there.

It’s the estimable Labour MP Chris Bryant’s devastating verdict on prime minister Rishi Sunak and it’s just gone viral again on Twitter.

Ooof.

Sunak could be forgiven for having a sinking feeling whenever Bryant begins to speak. Remember this?

Source @g_gosden