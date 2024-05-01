Chris Bryant’s epic takedown of Rishi Sunak just went viral again and it’s simply brutal

Politics chris bryant Rishi Sunak

In the hall of fame of House of Commons takedowns, this has got to be right up there.

It’s the estimable Labour MP Chris Bryant’s devastating verdict on prime minister Rishi Sunak and it’s just gone viral again on Twitter.

Chris Bryant at his excoriating best. Destroys Sunk with every word. pic.twitter.com/cFSfFvqz4a — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) May 1, 2024

Ooof.

Sunak could be forgiven for having a sinking feeling whenever Bryant begins to speak. Remember this?

| BREAKING: Chris Bryant slams Rishi Sunak over the Privileges Committee report Bryant: "Do you think the MPs should apologise?" Sunak: "I haven't gone through the report yet" B: "You haven't… read the report?" S: "Not from cover to cover" B: "It's 3 pages long…" pic.twitter.com/WgNu4dtsEi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 4, 2023

