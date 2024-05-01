Pics art donald trump

This Donald Trump ‘superfan’ painted a portrait of Melania and everything about it is just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2024

It’s a sign of the unprecedented times we live in that some people still think Donald Trump ‘superfan’ Gary Petersen is the real deal.

That, and the incredible attention to detail that Petersen – @GaryPetersenUSA over on Twitter. He’s so good, in fact, that even as we write that we’re beginning to doubt ourselves.

We mention him because Gary has just gone viral again with this magnificent portrait of Melania which he may or may not – who the hell can tell anymore? – have presented to Donald Trump.

And the real deal or not (surely not1) it’s really, really funny, made even better by the vast number of people who still believe.

Last word to @GaryPetersonUSA.

