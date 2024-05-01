This Donald Trump ‘superfan’ painted a portrait of Melania and everything about it is just magnificent

Pics art donald trump

It’s a sign of the unprecedented times we live in that some people still think Donald Trump ‘superfan’ Gary Petersen is the real deal.

That, and the incredible attention to detail that Petersen – @GaryPetersenUSA over on Twitter. He’s so good, in fact, that even as we write that we’re beginning to doubt ourselves.

We mention him because Gary has just gone viral again with this magnificent portrait of Melania which he may or may not – who the hell can tell anymore? – have presented to Donald Trump.

It was an honor to give President Trump my latest artwork of our beautiful first lady Melania, and I hope it brings him as much joy on his bedroom walls as it did ours! pic.twitter.com/pyjhWDjZlo — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 30, 2024

And the real deal or not (surely not1) it’s really, really funny, made even better by the vast number of people who still believe.

this is one of the funniest things ive ever seen in my entire life holy shit https://t.co/2emg3bczV5 — J U L E S (lights, camera, bitch smile) (@tinycans) April 30, 2024

I honestly don’t think this is parody. But so, so much to enjoy in this. There’s Gary’s face looking delighted; Trump looking like death. And the picture of Melania looking – well nothing like Melania.

Happy Mayday https://t.co/tKWvl1Rr87 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) May 1, 2024

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? https://t.co/7jXdPbobQc — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 30, 2024

This is the funniest picture I've ever seen https://t.co/MyomX13amy — Microplastics Exploder (@DiabolicalSpuds) April 30, 2024

This is the most intellectually engaging and challenging tweet I have seen in all my 12 years on this platform. Deconstructing this would stymie Derrida for months. https://t.co/176CiNtMfw — toomas ilves, ex-verif (@IlvesToomas) April 30, 2024

Can’t wait to see his painting of Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/GCavwybA2D — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 30, 2024

i know i say this a lot but this might be one of the best tweets of all time https://t.co/1EZ9lqyrRF — manny (@mannyfidel) April 30, 2024

This is the best thing I've seen all year https://t.co/bCiK2Cf5wY — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 30, 2024

Last word to @GaryPetersonUSA.

You’re all obviously unaware I can see your insults. If my art is so bad, why did my mother hang up all my childhood drawings and tell me I was great. — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 1, 2024

