The Co-Op Live calamity shows no sign of letting up – 23 funniest things people are saying about it

Just when you think the Co-op Live saga can’t possibly get any worse, they go and cancel another show. And another. And another.

The latest to fall victim to the delayed opening of the ‘UK’s largest (theoretical) indoor entertainment arena’ is Olivia Rodrigo and her fans, whose shows this week have been postponed.

Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed. Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase. — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 1, 2024

It was another humiliating setback for the Manchester venue just hours after queueing fans were turned away from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gig on Wednesday night, and followed the cancellation of gigs by the Black Keys and Peter Kay.

It’s not quite Manchester’s answer to the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience, but give them time, people!

And it’s prompted no end of very funny comment on Twitter as you might imagine. These 23 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

The technical control room at Co-op Arena: pic.twitter.com/ySHSziym58 — linus karp (@linuskarp) May 1, 2024

3.

Co-op live boss 5 seconds before event starts pic.twitter.com/c9AhVOHpKc — SHVTTS (@shvttsrenegade) May 1, 2024

4.

BREAKING: Sheridan Smith set to play the infamous Co-op Live Manchester in a brand new continuous drama from ITV. pic.twitter.com/OAkOmVo9Wq — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) May 1, 2024

5.

Manchester Co-Op Live being asked if their scheduled shows are actually going ahead this week… pic.twitter.com/D35Z3FTFGq — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) May 1, 2024

6.

The air-conditioning unit at Co-op Live:pic.twitter.com/YoydXKxt2r — L D N _ L E WS (@LDN_Lewis) May 1, 2024

7.

the co-op live arena every time an artist is ready to perform in it: https://t.co/zx4h9oJSiw pic.twitter.com/e8mD3W23wq — jacques (@flamencolambada) May 1, 2024

8.

live photos of the first gig at the co-op live pic.twitter.com/MhXeX2LNtb — Callum (@CallumKiing) May 1, 2024

9.

the co-op live arena 5 minutes before a show starts: pic.twitter.com/fxFQ9lOh9g — george (@onetrainops) May 1, 2024

10.

Me at the “events that will take place at Co-op Live arena in May” shop pic.twitter.com/xKEEggBICT — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) May 1, 2024

11.

When someone says they’ve got tickets for a gig at Co-op Live pic.twitter.com/xRJcTK0ToW — Pip (@pipmadeley) May 1, 2024

12.