The Co-Op Live calamity shows no sign of letting up – 23 funniest things people are saying about it

John Plunkett. Updated May 2nd, 2024

Just when you think the Co-op Live saga can’t possibly get any worse, they go and cancel another show. And another. And another.

The latest to fall victim to the delayed opening of the ‘UK’s largest (theoretical) indoor entertainment arena’ is Olivia Rodrigo and her fans, whose shows this week have been postponed.

It was another humiliating setback for the Manchester venue just hours after queueing fans were turned away from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gig on Wednesday night, and followed the cancellation of gigs by the Black Keys and Peter Kay.

It’s not quite Manchester’s answer to the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience, but give them time, people!

And it’s prompted no end of very funny comment on Twitter as you might imagine. These 23 people surely said it best.

