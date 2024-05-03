Mexico could probably sue this woman for what she’s done to their food

Entertainment food funny

The very funny – and NSFW – Chef Reactions is an essential account for anyone who enjoys seeing the more, erm, inventive recipes that somehow make it onto the internet get the reviews they truly deserve.

His description of this woman’s Mexican food is about as harsh as it gets, absolutely NSFW – and completely justified. Look away now if you have a weak stomach.

“You know what you could do? Hear me out. Just get fucking Taco Bell, at this point.”

The obvious rage-bait and Chef Reactions’ thorough panning had people flocking to the comments.

She doesn’t love him.

Pug

Were the napkins just divorce papers?

Chris Evans

One of the funniest yet!

PatrickCusack37

It takes effort to make something that makes Taco Bell look good.

Darlene Massey

Oh Chef. U crack me up!

Use Huggum

He shared it with his Twitter/X followers – because why should they miss out?

Between retches, people had some strong thoughts on the matter.

1.

I, too, love adding fucking Sriracha to my authentic Mexican food… — Tyler (@Emo__Cowboy) May 2, 2024

2.

The question has to be asked: What the hell did her husband do to deserve that? There's some serious anger in that meal. — Jeffrey A. Setaro (@jasetaro) May 2, 2024

3.

Interesting, a meal that looks the same going out as it did going in. https://t.co/2XiWL8fdOi — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) May 2, 2024

4.

I have never seen anyone make something so horrific that I am both ill and offended at the same time. https://t.co/v4NzTcYuBP — Professor Meets World (@TGIFProfessor) May 2, 2024

5.

If i went home after 12hrs of work and this was presented to me…i’d say, “i’m just gonna go back to work.” https://t.co/vo3EeKeiCd — Fabian. (@Son_of_Slumber) May 2, 2024

6.

Lmao has to be the worst food he’s ever seen https://t.co/2dzMag8rVF — kelvin m. (@heykelvinsays) May 2, 2024

7.

I think I just lost my appetite for the next week. https://t.co/n3lKyUNBde — Howard Mize (@HowardMize) May 2, 2024

8.

If I married a woman and she made me this, I would think she was trying to murdatize me. This would probably be grounds for divorce. — HotdogRawdog (@HotdogRawdog) May 2, 2024

9.

I’ve had better looking meals coming out of a vending machine in Mississippi. https://t.co/2YkicxBdHn — Mr Hankey (@GD312chicago) May 3, 2024

10.

What even is love if it's not serving a middle-aged man who works 12 hr days a heart attack on a cheap plastic heart plate? ☠️ — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 2, 2024

11.

This is the first time I've laughed today, omg, a divorce would be faster and less messy — Roulette (@uranoutofluck) May 2, 2024

Credit where it’s due.

Of all rage bait “recipe” videos, this is my favorite. They went all out. Make people as mad as possible. 10/10 https://t.co/o6465TnwL9 — Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin) May 2, 2024

Someone addressed the elephant in the room.

HE’S NOT TRYING IT!! Wow!! — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) May 2, 2024

