There are so many things wrong with this chicken recipe – but the Chef Reactions commentary is so right

Masterchef is currently on TV – in the UK, at least – which may explain that feeling of serious inadequacy we’ve all been experiencing in the kitchen. Or it could be caused by serious inadequacy in the kitchen.

Anyway – the good news is that there’s an antidote for that, and it’s to watch the hilarious Chef Reactions swear and mock his way through some of the worst cookery demonstrations he can find.

Like this …

It certainly raises more questions than it answers, not least ‘Why is it called a Bundt tin?‘, but more importantly …WT actual F?

TikTok users appreciated the commentary, but not the recipe.

2.465 is too generous. It may be edible, but you’re not having a good time after. 1.77 max

Aaron Tyler Don’t try to apply logic to my ratings.

Chef Reactions

So it started with a good idea, to prop up the chicken in the oven, but it quickly went downhill.

Lori Dake REALTOR

Not a single crystal of salt.

Spencer Ford

“A little kick of energy”

Caffeine is destroyed above 350F.

LostCause

I cannot get this cursed imagery out of my head.

N7batch

Wait, where’s the genius part?

Emmelle

The cross contamination is killing everyone.

MommyDiaz1122

I genuinely don’t know how you have the patience to watch these all the way through…

Emma

It’s a prank right?

Sher Mufti

I saw Chef’s filter activate when she was pouring that drink down the chicken cavity.

Tug Meboat

The chicken needs that energy drink, so I can get the strength to get out of there.

Veronica Declet

My granny just flipped in her grave thinking what was done to a bundt pan!

Susan Stinebiser

Garyman80 got the benefit of the Chef Reactions effect.

I’m actually feeling like I’m an ok cook after watching some on these vids.

We all are, Garyman80. We all are.

Follow Chef Reactions on TikTok or Twitter/X for more competence-affirming stuff like that.

