This American conservative doesn’t believe male animals have sex together and was schooled into next week

Time now to turn to the estimable Dr Adam Rutherford – scientist, lecturer in genetics and president of Humanists UK, who has shared what he believes is his favourite ever exchange on Twitter.

It all began when Dr Rutherford said this in response to George Galloway suggesting that children should not be taught that gay relationships are normal.

Homosexual behaviour in animals is extremely common. Thinking that teaching reality about people to children will make them all go gay and humans go extinct is not normal. Being gay is far more ‘normal’ than wearing a stupid hat indoors, which is considered very rude. https://t.co/sKyB57UO2p — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 2, 2024

And surely no-one could disagree with that. No, only kidding, it rattled the cage of one person in particular, American author Ben Gibran, a big fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Trump spokesperson turned Arkansas governor.

And we’re glad it did because the exchange that followed was A++.

I think, in all my years on Twitter, this might be my favourite exchange. pic.twitter.com/iM96VLbeAI — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 2, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …



And it didn’t end there.

‘I will never quite this site,’ said Dr Rutherford.

Or there!

‘Final part in the trilogy. Ends on a cliffhanger.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

What a load of bonobos! — George McGavin (@georgecmcgavin) May 2, 2024

George, the bonobos are pretending. And we bought their lies cos we are woke. — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 2, 2024

I know so many people dicing with death on the regular. — Ian Hawkins (@SillyMrHawkins) May 2, 2024

I think he needs some lube. — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 2, 2024

This reply killed me pic.twitter.com/B0f4w4KEEq — luck swallows everything (@RuDavies1) May 2, 2024

I have seen male elephants copulating (or possibly simulating copulation) in Kenya. Whilst I’m sure being sodomised by an elephant would be painful (or even fatal) for many of us, the other elephant involved on that occasion didn’t seem too bothered. — Jon Teckman (@Jontwothreefour) May 2, 2024

One of my favourites on here was when someone said ‘I don’t understand people who think teaching children about homosexually will turn them gay. When I was at school we learned about the Nazis, but I’ve never wanted to invade Poland!’ — Christopher Day (@IndieChris71) May 2, 2024

Don’t block. Keep him around. As a pet — Legion (@dialecticalrum) May 2, 2024

