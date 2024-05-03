Animals natural history sex

This American conservative doesn’t believe male animals have sex together and was schooled into next week

Poke Staff. Updated May 3rd, 2024

Time now to turn to the estimable Dr Adam Rutherford – scientist, lecturer in genetics and president of Humanists UK, who has shared what he believes is his favourite ever exchange on Twitter.

It all began when Dr Rutherford said this in response to George Galloway suggesting that children should not be taught that gay relationships are normal.

And surely no-one could disagree with that. No, only kidding, it rattled the cage of one person in particular, American author Ben Gibran, a big fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Trump spokesperson turned Arkansas governor.

And we’re glad it did because the exchange that followed was A++.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …


And it didn’t end there.

‘I will never quite this site,’ said Dr Rutherford.

Or there!

‘Final part in the trilogy. Ends on a cliffhanger.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

